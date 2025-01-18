Self Care

Answer these 11 questions and know your risk of getting HMPV infection

Updated on:17 January 2025, 12:14pm IST

HMPV is not contagious but the cases of this respiratory infection are on the rise. Take this quiz and we will tell you your risk of getting infected with this virus.

hMPV infection
Are you at risk of getting hMPV infection? Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

Human metapneumovirus (hMPV) is a respiratory virus that has been making the rounds lately. While it is not highly contagious like Covid-19, it can still spread from person to person through respiratory droplets when someone coughs or sneezes. The virus can lead to serious symptoms like breathing difficulties, pneumonia, or bronchiolitis, especially in young children, older adults, and those with weakened immune systems. Although there is no specific cure for hMPV, the good news is that preventive measures like good hygiene and avoiding close contact with infected people can help protect you. If you are wondering about your risk of getting infected, take this quiz to find out how vulnerable you might be to hMPV.

Disclaimer: Given the limited amount of information available about the hMPV infection, everyone runs some risk of catching the infection. Your results are in no way a guarantee of your chances of getting hMPV. This quiz is merely curated to demonstrate how you can reduce your risk.

0 of 11

Do you wear a mask when you go outside your house?

Do you wash your hands immediately after returning home from being outside?

Do you maintain a safe distance from others when speaking with them in person?

Do you frequently touch your face, especially your eyes, nose, or mouth, without washing your hands?

Do you neglect to disinfect commonly touched surfaces like doorknobs or your phone screen?

Are you either under the age of 5 or over the age of 65?

Have you recently had close contact with someone who has cold or flu-like symptoms?

Are you currently experiencing symptoms like coughing, fever, or shortness of breath?

Have you traveled to areas with outbreaks of respiratory infections recently?

Do you have any pre-existing respiratory conditions, such as asthma, COPD, or bronchitis?

Do you have a weakened immune system due to conditions like cancer, HIV, or autoimmune diseases?

Take Next Quiz
Related content