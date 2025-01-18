Answer these 11 questions and know your risk of getting HMPV infection

Updated on:17 January 2025, 12:14pm IST

Human metapneumovirus (hMPV) is a respiratory virus that has been making the rounds lately. While it is not highly contagious like Covid-19, it can still spread from person to person through respiratory droplets when someone coughs or sneezes. The virus can lead to serious symptoms like breathing difficulties, pneumonia, or bronchiolitis, especially in young children, older adults, and those with weakened immune systems. Although there is no specific cure for hMPV, the good news is that preventive measures like good hygiene and avoiding close contact with infected people can help protect you. If you are wondering about your risk of getting infected, take this quiz to find out how vulnerable you might be to hMPV.

Disclaimer: Given the limited amount of information available about the hMPV infection, everyone runs some risk of catching the infection. Your results are in no way a guarantee of your chances of getting hMPV. This quiz is merely curated to demonstrate how you can reduce your risk.