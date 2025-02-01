Are you at risk of developing cancer? Try this quiz to find out!

Updated on:31 January 2025, 04:48pm IST

Cancer is one of the leading causes of death worldwide. In 2022, nearly 20 million new cases and 9.7 million cancer-related deaths were reported, according to the National Cancer Institute. The number of new cancer cases is expected to increase to 29.9 million annually by 2040, with 15.3 million cancer-related deaths. Cancer is a broad term for a group of diseases that can affect any part of the body, causing abnormal cell growth to spread uncontrollably. The most common types of cancer in men include lung, prostate, colorectal, stomach, and liver cancers, while breast, colorectal, lung, cervical, and thyroid cancers are the most common in women.

While anyone can develop cancer, certain factors can increase your risk. Tobacco use, alcohol consumption, poor diet, lack of physical activity, and exposure to air pollution are all known risk factors of cancer and other chronic diseases.

Are you wondering if you are at risk of developing cancer? If so, take this quiz and you will get an idea of whether you might be at risk of cancer.