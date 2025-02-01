Self Care

Are you at risk of developing cancer? Try this quiz to find out!

This World Cancer Day, take this quiz to assess your risk of developing cancer. It will help you understand the key risk factors of cancer and help you learn how to protect yourself.

Cancer is one of the leading causes of death worldwide. In 2022, nearly 20 million new cases and 9.7 million cancer-related deaths were reported, according to the National Cancer Institute. The number of new cancer cases is expected to increase to 29.9 million annually by 2040, with 15.3 million cancer-related deaths. Cancer is a broad term for a group of diseases that can affect any part of the body, causing abnormal cell growth to spread uncontrollably. The most common types of cancer in men include lung, prostate, colorectal, stomach, and liver cancers, while breast, colorectal, lung, cervical, and thyroid cancers are the most common in women.

While anyone can develop cancer, certain factors can increase your risk. Tobacco use, alcohol consumption, poor diet, lack of physical activity, and exposure to air pollution are all known risk factors of cancer and other chronic diseases.

Are you wondering if you are at risk of developing cancer? If so, take this quiz and you will get an idea of whether you might be at risk of cancer.

Do you smoke and drink alcohol every day?

Are you not physically active?

Are you exposed to harmful chemicals such as pesticides and asbestos?

Do you have a family history of cancer?

Are you overweight or underweight?

Do you eat a lot of processed or red meat?

Have you ever been exposed to excessive sunlight?

Are you under chronic stress?

Do you avoid getting regular check-ups or screenings for cancer?

Do you have a history of other health chronic conditions, such as high blood pressure or diabetes?

