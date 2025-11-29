Don’t overlook frequent UTI: Nephrologist shares 5 warning signs of kidney disease

Frequent UTIs can signal serious kidney issues. Learn vital warning signs and learn how to protect your kidney health effectively.

If you’ve had a urinary tract infection (UTI), you know how uncomfortable it can be. This infection can be treated with antibiotics and by drinking more water. But what if the infection keeps coming back? Many people, especially women, deal with frequent UTIs and might think of them as just a part of life. However, this can hide more serious health problems, especially those affecting your kidneys. Why do frequent urinary tract infections (UTIs) warrant serious attention, and what warning signs may indicate a more serious issue? Let’s find out.

What is a UTI?

A urinary tract infection (UTI) happens when bacteria enter the urinary tract, which includes the kidneys, ureters, bladder, and urethra. “These infections usually affect the lower urinary tract, mainly the bladder and urethra,” Dr Bhanu Mishra, Nephrologist, Fortis Hospital, tells Health Shots. If left untreated, the bacteria can spread to the kidneys, leading to a severe infection called pyelonephritis. This can cause lasting kidney damage.

About 60 percent of women will have at least one urinary tract infection (UTI) in their lifetime, and many will have repeat infections, according to the American Journal of Kidney Diseases. Recurrent UTIs are defined as two or more infections within 6 months or 3 within 1 year. These infections are not just bothersome; they can signal a deeper problem. It is important to take these symptoms seriously.

Can frequent UTI cause kidney disease?

Frequent urinary tract infections (UTIs) can both signal and cause kidney disease. These infections can scar the kidneys and reduce their ability to filter waste, potentially leading to chronic kidney disease (CKD) over time. “Specific physical issues, like malformed ureters or kidney stones, can increase the risk of UTIs says the nephrologist. Additionally, a weak immune system or conditions such as diabetes can further increase this risk. If you’re dealing with recurring UTIs despite treatment, it might be time to take your kidney health seriously.

What are the 5 warning signs of a kidney disease?

Here are five key warning signs that may indicate kidney disease, especially among people who frequently have urinary tract infections (UTIs).

Blood in urine (hematuria)

Seeing blood in your urine can be frightening, but it’s not uncommon for people with repeated urinary tract infections (UTIs). This may indicate a problem. You could have kidney stones, an infection, or early signs of kidney disease. No matter the reason, it’s important to get medical help right away.

2. Persistent back or flank pain

If you feel a constant ache in your lower back or sides, especially with urinary tract infections (UTIs), don’t ignore it. “This pain might mean bacteria have moved from your bladder to your kidneys”, says Dr Mishra. Sudden, sharp pain can also be a sign of kidney stones or an infection that needs immediate care.

3. High fever and chills

A fever is often a sign that your body is fighting an infection. “However, if the fever is consistently high and you experience chills, it could indicate more serious problems, such as a kidney infection or sepsis,” says the doctor. These issues require urgent medical attention, as they can be life-threatening if not treated.

4. Nausea and vomiting

Feeling nauseous, especially if you have frequent infections, can be confusing. You might think it’s caused by something else. “However, when it comes to urinary tract infections (UTIs), nausea can indicate that the disease is affecting your kidneys, which can lead to more serious health problems”, says the expert. If you can’t keep fluids down, it’s critical to get help because dehydration can worsen kidney issues.

5. Changes in urination patterns

Are you feeling a stronger need to urinate more often, and does it come with discomfort? Changes in how you urinate may indicate kidney problems that require prompt attention. Also, pay attention to the colour and clarity of your urine. Dark or cloudy urine can indicate a urinary tract infection or other health issues.

Should I see a doctor if I keep getting UTIs?

If you often have urinary tract infections (UTIs), see a doctor. Your doctor may order urine tests, imaging scans, or kidney function tests to detect any underlying issues. Finding problems early is important to avoid kidney complications. “To prevent urinary tract infections (UTIs), it’s important to drink enough fluids, maintain good hygiene, and follow your doctor’s instructions for taking antibiotics”, shares the nephrologist. These steps can help protect you against infections. If you keep getting UTIs, seeing a specialist may help.