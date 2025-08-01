World Lung Cancer Day 2025: Pulmonologist shares how quitting smoking reduces lung cancer risk

World Lung Cancer Day is an important reminder of the importance of taking a preventive approach to lung cancer. As the disease continues to claim lives around the world, it is vital to focus on one of the most significant contributors to this disease: smoking. Many people are aware of the dangers of tobacco. However, there are still misconceptions about what happens once an individual decides to quit smoking and how it affects lung cancer risk among other health conditions.
A common belief is that once you quit smoking, your risk of developing lung cancer entirely vanishes. Unfortunately, that’s not the case. While quitting is undoubtedly one of the best decisions for your health, the truth is that the risk never fully resets to that of a non-smoker, as per the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Tobacco smoke contains over 7,000 chemicals, many of which are known carcinogens. These substances can inflict long-lasting damage to lung tissue and lead to genetic mutations that may lay the groundwork for cancer, even years after quitting,” pulmonologist Dr Manav Manchanda tells Health Shots.
Although the risk never completely disappears, the benefits of quitting smoking are manifold. Understanding how quickly the body begins to heal after quitting can motivate people to take a leap in the right direction, according to the American Cancer Society.
It is vital to note, however, that for those who smoked heavily or for many years, some residual risk may still exist, as per research published in Johns Hopkins Medicine.
It is important to remember that lung cancer doesn’t only affect smokers. People who have never smoked can also develop lung cancer due to various factors, according to the UK’s National Health Institute, including:
This brings us to an important point: everyone, including non-smokers, should be aware of lung cancer symptoms and undergo regular health check-ups.
For those who have quit or are thinking about quitting smoking, there are proactive steps to take towards maintaining lung health, as per the American Lung Association. Dr Manchanda emphasises that quitting is just the beginning of a lifelong commitment to lung health:
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.