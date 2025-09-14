Psoriatic arthritis: Can psoriasis even damage joints?

Psoriatic arthritis can harm joints in people with psoriasis! Early warning signs, treatments, and why it’s crucial to get a quick diagnosis.

Psoriasis causes red, scaly patches on the skin, which can be uncomfortable and painful. But there is another important issue related to this condition: psoriatic arthritis. This autoimmune disease can seriously damage your joints if it is not found and treated quickly. People with psoriasis should pay close attention to any signs of joint pain. Experts want you to understand psoriatic arthritis, its symptoms, and how it can affect your joints and overall quality of life.

What is Psoriasis?

Psoriasis is an autoimmune skin condition marked by the body’s overactive immune response, leading to rapid skin cell growth. Common symptoms include red, itchy patches on the scalp, elbows, knees, or lower back. Dry skin that can crack and bleed, as per the UK’s National Institute of Health. While many people with psoriasis experience its skin symptoms, they may not realise that the condition can also affect the joints, resulting in psoriatic arthritis.

Can psoriasis cause joint pain?

In a 2021 study published in Insights Into Imaging, researchers estimate that up to 30% of people with psoriasis may develop psoriatic arthritis. This connection is often missed due to a lack of awareness. Many patients may dismiss early signs of joint pain, stiffness, or swelling, resulting in delayed diagnosis and treatment.

What are the early warning signs of psoriatic arthritis?

Psoriatic arthritis can be easily misdiagnosed. Dr Shafiuddin Nadvi, an orthopaedic surgeon at Apollo Spectra, says the symptoms to watch out for include:

Joint pain: This often occurs in the fingers, toes, knees, or ankles.

Morning stiffness: Lasts for more than 20 minutes upon waking.

Swelling: Puffiness in fingers and toes.

Fatigue: Persistent tiredness that does not improve with rest.

Reduced range of motion: Difficulty moving Difficulty moving joints as freely as before.

A key statistic, published in Rheumatology and Therapy, reveals that three in ten patients aged 35-65 diagnosed with psoriasis report experiencing joint pain, which may be linked to psoriatic arthritis. Ignoring these symptoms can lead to irreversible joint damage.

What happens if psoriatic arthritis is left untreated?

If left untreated, psoriatic arthritis can lead to severe joint deformities and permanent stiffness, reducing quality of life. “Ignoring the symptoms can lead to irreversible joint damage. People with psoriasis must consult their doctor if they experience even mild joint pain,” Dr Nadvi warns of the consequences.

Joint deformities: Permanent changes in joint structure as per the journal Regenerative Therapy .

Disability: Reduced ability to perform daily activities independently, as per the journal Dementia and Neuropsychologia .

Dependence on others: Increasing reliance on family members for assistance.

What is the most effective treatment for psoriatic arthritis?

Early treatment can impact the management of psoriatic arthritis, as per the journal Clinical Medicine. Identifying the condition early allows better treatment options and improves long-term results. Dr Nadvi suggests the following:

Medications: Anti-inflammatory drugs help reduce swelling and pain. Disease-modifying drugs (DMARDs) slow down joint damage. Biologic therapies target specific parts of the immune system, as reported in the Indian Journal of Dermatology . Lifestyle changes: Regular exercise helps maintain joint function and flexibility. Stress management reduces flare-ups with stress. A Regular exercise helps maintain joint function and flexibility. Stress management reduces flare-ups with stress. A balanced diet supports overall health and can minimise symptoms. Physical therapy: Exercises can help improve joint movement and flexibility, reducing the risk of stiffness.

Guidelines for patients

“Regular screenings for joint symptoms can catch the condition early”, Dr Srisanat Rao, a Joint & Hip Replacement Surgeon at Zynova Shalby Hospital, stresses the value of constant monitoring for patients with psoriasis. This process can help maintain joint function and improve patients’ quality of life, as reported in Frontiers in Physiology.