Toxic air pollution wrecking your heart? Cardiologist shares 5 tips to protect yourself

How air pollution affects your heart health? Learn simple steps to protect yourself from its harmful effects.

Have you ever stepped outside and felt a sharp pain in your chest or a slight dizziness, especially on smoggy days? Many people go about their daily lives without realising the hidden dangers of air pollution. As cities grow and industries expand, our health, especially heart health, is at risk. Let’s look closely at how polluted air affects your heart and explore practical steps you can take to protect yourself.

What are the dangers of air pollution?

Air pollution primarily affects the lungs, but it also harms the heart. Breathing in dirty air can lead to serious heart problems. Harmful particles can enter our bloodstream with every breath, causing numerous adverse effects. Toxicological research shows that people who breathe polluted air are more likely to have heart attacks, strokes, and irregular heartbeats. The World Health Organisation estimates that air pollution causes approximately 4.2 million early deaths worldwide each year, underscoring the link between air quality and heart health.

When polluted air enters the respiratory system, it causes inflammation of blood vessels and increases blood viscosity. This puts extra strain on the heart, which can lead to blood clots. “Blood clots are a major cause of heart attacks and strokes. Long-term exposure to pollution can also lead to atherosclerosis, a condition in which fatty deposits build up in the arteries, narrowing and stiffening them” Cardiologist Dr Abhilash Mishra, Zynova Shalby Hospital.

Can pollution cause shortness of breath?

Ignoring early warning signs can lead to serious problems. Symptoms such as chest tightness, palpitations, dizziness, or breathlessness may indicate that your heart is struggling due to poor air quality. “People who mistake these symptoms for temporary discomfort have health issues like high blood pressure, diabetes, or obesity; you need to be especially careful”, says the cardiologist. Even those who feel healthy may experience fatigue or heaviness on days with high pollution; cardiovascular effects are universal.

What are the 5 tests in cardiac risk markers?

It is important to take care of your heart health, especially in areas with high pollution levels. Here are five key heart tests that can give you important information:

ECG (electrocardiogram): This test assesses for irregular heartbeats and early signs of cardiac stress. It is quick and non-invasive, providing helpful information about your heart’s electrical activity. Echocardiography: An echocardiogram shows how your heart works. It shows how well your heart pumps and how well your valves function. This test provides valuable information about your cardiovascular health. Lipid profile: Measuring cholesterol levels can save lives. “A lipid profile checks your risk for heart disease by looking at total cholesterol, LDL, HDL, and triglycerides”, says the doctor. Blood pressure check: High blood pressure is often referred to as the “silent killer” because it can cause serious problems if not monitored. Regular monitoring is important to manage this key factor in heart health. Hs-CRP or cardiac marker tests: These tests check for markers of inflammation in your blood. They can help show your risk of having a heart attack.

How do you protect yourself from bad air quality?

What can you do to protect your heart as air quality gets worse? Here are some practical tips from health experts: