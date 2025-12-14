Toxic air pollution wrecking your heart? Cardiologist shares 5 tips to protect yourself

Have you ever stepped outside and felt a sharp pain in your chest or a slight dizziness, especially on smoggy days? Many people go about their daily lives without realising the hidden dangers of air pollution. As cities grow and industries expand, our health, especially heart health, is at risk. Let’s look closely at how polluted air affects your heart and explore practical steps you can take to protect yourself.
Air pollution primarily affects the lungs, but it also harms the heart. Breathing in dirty air can lead to serious heart problems. Harmful particles can enter our bloodstream with every breath, causing numerous adverse effects. Toxicological research shows that people who breathe polluted air are more likely to have heart attacks, strokes, and irregular heartbeats. The World Health Organisation estimates that air pollution causes approximately 4.2 million early deaths worldwide each year, underscoring the link between air quality and heart health.
When polluted air enters the respiratory system, it causes inflammation of blood vessels and increases blood viscosity. This puts extra strain on the heart, which can lead to blood clots. “Blood clots are a major cause of heart attacks and strokes. Long-term exposure to pollution can also lead to atherosclerosis, a condition in which fatty deposits build up in the arteries, narrowing and stiffening them” Cardiologist Dr Abhilash Mishra, Zynova Shalby Hospital.
Ignoring early warning signs can lead to serious problems. Symptoms such as chest tightness, palpitations, dizziness, or breathlessness may indicate that your heart is struggling due to poor air quality. “People who mistake these symptoms for temporary discomfort have health issues like high blood pressure, diabetes, or obesity; you need to be especially careful”, says the cardiologist. Even those who feel healthy may experience fatigue or heaviness on days with high pollution; cardiovascular effects are universal.
It is important to take care of your heart health, especially in areas with high pollution levels. Here are five key heart tests that can give you important information:
What can you do to protect your heart as air quality gets worse? Here are some practical tips from health experts:
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.