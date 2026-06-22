Pulmonologist reveals how scorching temperatures can affect your lungs

EXPERT SPEAK

Extreme heat can seriously affect your lung health, especially for those who are more vulnerable. Protect your breathing during hot weather.

As the climate changes, events like El Niño can lead to hotter temperatures, posing a serious health concern. Many people know about the risks of heat stroke and dehydration from extreme heat. Still, fewer recognise how it can affect lung health. Doctors specialising in lung conditions warn that high temperatures can worsen breathing problems, especially among vulnerable groups such as children, older adults, and people with existing lung conditions.

How does El Niño affect the Pacific Ocean?

El Niño is a climate event that raises sea temperatures in the Pacific Ocean. This warming can lead to hot, dry weather. Higher temperatures increase the risk of heat-related illnesses and can also harm air quality. When it gets really hot, harmful gases like ground-level ozone become more common in the atmosphere. Ozone irritates the lungs and can worsen breathing problems, leading to more hospital visits and negative health effects for those already affected.

What are the causes of asthma?

For people with asthma, higher temperatures can make breathing harder. They may notice worsening symptoms such as wheezing, coughing, chest tightness, and shortness of breath. Hot air can cause swelling in the airways, making it hard to breathe. Likewise, individuals with chronic lung disease may find it difficult to cope with hot weather, which can harm their overall lung health.

High temperatures can cause dehydration, which can hurt lung function. Dehydration can dry out the mucous membranes in the lungs, making it harder for them to filter out germs and reducing their ability to reduce infection risk. This is especially worrying during heat waves, when hot, dry air and higher levels of pollen or wildfire smoke can greatly affect lung health.

Can pollen allergies cause breathing problems?

El Niño makes respiratory problems worse by increasing dust and allergens in the air. Higher temperatures allow dust to enter the air more easily, and pollen spreads more readily. This can worsen allergies and breathing issues. Together, these conditions create a challenging environment for people with respiratory problems.

How to heal lungs naturally?

Pulmonologists recommend several ways to protect lung health during extreme heat. First, drink plenty of water to stay hydrated and keep your respiratory system moist. Avoid exercising outdoors when it’s hottest to prevent overheating and reduce stress on your lungs. You can also improve indoor air quality by using air purifiers and HVAC filtration systems to decrease allergens and pollutants.

How does climate change affect respiratory health?

As the world deals with climate change, it is important to understand how heat affects lung health. Managing lung health during heatwaves, especially those caused by El Niño, is crucial to reducing health risks. By staying informed and taking action to protect themselves, people can safeguard their lungs and overall health as temperatures rise.