Humidifier for asthma: Can it help manage symptoms?

Asthma, a chronic disease, makes it hard to breathe. So, should you use a humidifier for asthma? Let's find out on World Asthma Day.

If you have a chronic lung disease like asthma, it will get difficult to breathe. There are many factors or things that can set off the symptoms. Cold and dry air is one of the things that can trigger or worsen asthma symptoms like coughing and difficulty breathing. Yes, dry air can make your respiratory system unhappy. That’s why maintaining the right humidity level can help you in dealing with the symptoms. So, you may think of using a humidifier for asthma management. There are benefits of using the device that adds moisture to the air. On the occasion of World Asthma Day, which is held on the first Tuesday in May, let’s weigh pros and cons of using this device.

What is asthma?

It is a chronic illness that occurs in the lungs and makes it hard to breathe. “It occurs when the airways swell, become narrow, and are clogged with extra mucus,” says pulmonologist and sleep medicine expert Dr Arun Chowdary Kotaru. This leads to coughing, wheezing, breathing issues, and tightness in the chest, which can be brought on by dust, pollen, smoke, exercise, or cold and dry air. Avoidance of these asthma triggers can help to lead a healthy life.

How does the humidity level affect people with asthma?

Before knowing the pros and cons of using a humidifier for asthma, know the connection between humidity and the condition.

1. High humidity

Humidity can be a serious trigger for people with asthma. Also, a study, published in Frontiers In Allergy, found an association between heightened asthma risk and increased humidity. “High humidity makes air feel heavy and tends to make it difficult to breathe. The humid air also traps allergens like dust mites, mold, and pollen, which tend to trigger asthma,” says the expert.

2. Low humidity

On the other hand, very low humidity can dry out the airways, causing them to become more sensitive and respond to asthma triggers. “Dry air also increases the risk of respiratory infections, which can worsen the chronic condition,” says Dr Kotaru. Rapid changes in humidity, such as from a chilled air conditioned room to hot outside air, can be a trigger as well.

Humidifier for asthma: Is it good?

Using a humidifier for asthma management can be helpful, provided it is used correctly.

1. Pros of using a humidifier for asthma

Relieves dry airway irritation : The moisture from the device can soothe dry sinus (the air-filled spaces in the skull) passages, according to the American Academy Of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology. When the air is dry, it dehydrates the throat and the nose and can make asthma worse. Moist air can soothe the airways and alleviate wheezing and coughing.

: The moisture from the device can soothe dry sinus (the air-filled spaces in the skull) passages, according to the American Academy Of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology. When the air is dry, it dehydrates the throat and the nose and can make asthma worse. Moist air can soothe the airways and alleviate wheezing and coughing. Helps in cold weather : Indoor air in winter can be very dry due to the use of heaters. “Use a humidifier for asthma, as it can add moisture and make breathing easier for people with this condition,” says the expert.

: Indoor air in winter can be very dry due to the use of heaters. “Use a humidifier for asthma, as it can add moisture and make breathing easier for people with this condition,” says the expert. Reduces mucus congestion: Moist air thins out mucus in lungs and airways, making it easy to clear and breathe more freely.

2. Cons of using a humidifier for asthma

Mold and dust mite growth : The humidity level of your room should be between 30 and 50 percent, as per the US Environmental Protection Agency. “Higher than 50 percent humidity will provide the perfect condition for asthma triggers like dust mites, mold, and bacteria to grow,” says the expert.

: The humidity level of your room should be between 30 and 50 percent, as per the US Environmental Protection Agency. “Higher than 50 percent humidity will provide the perfect condition for asthma triggers like dust mites, mold, and bacteria to grow,” says the expert. Dirty humidifiers spread germs : If you use a humidifier for asthma, and it is not cleaned, it can release mold and bacteria into the air and worsen your condition.

: If you use a humidifier for asthma, and it is not cleaned, it can release mold and bacteria into the air and worsen your condition. Too much moisture can worsen asthma: Over humidifying a space can make the air very thick and harder to breathe, and so, can increase the symptoms.

Humidifier for asthma: Precautions to take

Using a humidifier for asthma can be beneficial, but use it with caution.

Keeping it clean, as dirty humidifiers can release mold, bacteria, and allergens into the air, which trigger asthma attacks. Clean the components and tank daily every 1 to 2 days with fresh water.

Checking humidity levels with the help of a hygrometer is also important, as too much humidity can lead to mold development and increase dust mites.

Try not to use tap water, as it may contain minerals that lead to white dust or facilitate bacterial growth. Use distilled or demineralised water instead.

Never place the humidifier near the bed, set it away to prevent sleeping in an over moist environment.

How to choose a good humidifier for asthma?

While choosing a humidifier for asthma management, go for the one that is easy to clean. Also, remember these points:

Choose a cool mist humidifier, which is healthier and safer for asthma than warm mist humidifiers.

Make sure the device is equipped with a built-in humidistat, which maintains the best humidity level to prevent mold or dust mites.

A filter based unit can also trap allergens and provide cleaner air.

Select a silent machine if you are going to use it while sleeping.

Dehumidifier vs humidifier for asthma

Both the devices control moisture in indoor air, but in opposite directions. A humidifier adds moisture to the air, making it more comfortable when there is too much dryness in the air, for example, during winter or in air conditioned rooms.

On the other hand, a dehumidifier dries the air, which is helpful in damp locations or in rainy seasons. “Too little or too much moisture can cause irritation to airways, especially in people with asthma. The right device is determined by your indoor humidity,” says the expert. Use a hygrometer to check whether your air is too dry or too wet and requires more or less moisture.

Using a humidifier for asthma management may be a good idea, especially if you the humidity level is low in your room. But make sure to know the right humidity level, as it can make the symptoms worse.