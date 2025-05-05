Humidifier for asthma: Can it help manage symptoms?

If you have a chronic lung disease like asthma, it will get difficult to breathe. There are many factors or things that can set off the symptoms. Cold and dry air is one of the things that can trigger or worsen asthma symptoms like coughing and difficulty breathing. Yes, dry air can make your respiratory system unhappy. That’s why maintaining the right humidity level can help you in dealing with the symptoms. So, you may think of using a humidifier for asthma management. There are benefits of using the device that adds moisture to the air. On the occasion of World Asthma Day, which is held on the first Tuesday in May, let’s weigh pros and cons of using this device.
It is a chronic illness that occurs in the lungs and makes it hard to breathe. “It occurs when the airways swell, become narrow, and are clogged with extra mucus,” says pulmonologist and sleep medicine expert Dr Arun Chowdary Kotaru. This leads to coughing, wheezing, breathing issues, and tightness in the chest, which can be brought on by dust, pollen, smoke, exercise, or cold and dry air. Avoidance of these asthma triggers can help to lead a healthy life.
Before knowing the pros and cons of using a humidifier for asthma, know the connection between humidity and the condition.
Humidity can be a serious trigger for people with asthma. Also, a study, published in Frontiers In Allergy, found an association between heightened asthma risk and increased humidity. “High humidity makes air feel heavy and tends to make it difficult to breathe. The humid air also traps allergens like dust mites, mold, and pollen, which tend to trigger asthma,” says the expert.
On the other hand, very low humidity can dry out the airways, causing them to become more sensitive and respond to asthma triggers. “Dry air also increases the risk of respiratory infections, which can worsen the chronic condition,” says Dr Kotaru. Rapid changes in humidity, such as from a chilled air conditioned room to hot outside air, can be a trigger as well.
Using a humidifier for asthma management can be helpful, provided it is used correctly.
Using a humidifier for asthma can be beneficial, but use it with caution.
While choosing a humidifier for asthma management, go for the one that is easy to clean. Also, remember these points:
Both the devices control moisture in indoor air, but in opposite directions. A humidifier adds moisture to the air, making it more comfortable when there is too much dryness in the air, for example, during winter or in air conditioned rooms.
On the other hand, a dehumidifier dries the air, which is helpful in damp locations or in rainy seasons. “Too little or too much moisture can cause irritation to airways, especially in people with asthma. The right device is determined by your indoor humidity,” says the expert. Use a hygrometer to check whether your air is too dry or too wet and requires more or less moisture.
Using a humidifier for asthma management may be a good idea, especially if you the humidity level is low in your room. But make sure to know the right humidity level, as it can make the symptoms worse.
Sleeping with a humidifier is helpful, particularly for individuals with asthma, allergies, or dry skin. A humidifier introduces soothing moisture to the air, which will make breathing easier, reduce snoring, and enhance sleep.
Using both devices together may be advantageous in some cases. Air purifiers remove and clean airborne particles like dust, pollen, which are asthma inducers. Humidifiers add moisture to dry indoor spaces, which may soothe irritated airways and alleviate respiratory distress.
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.