AQI surge in India: 7 healthy habits to protect yourself as air quality worsens

The Air Quality Index (AQI) often rises to dangerous levels during this time of year, around Diwali. This puts everyone at risk, including those who are healthy, as well as people with existing respiratory or heart issues. Tiny particles in the air can enter the lungs and even the bloodstream, leading to various health problems. These problems can include a greater chance of respiratory infections, severe asthma attacks, higher blood pressure, and increased risk of heart issues. The haze over the city shows that we need to improve air quality and take action for public health.
Polluted air is more than just a nuisance that makes your eyes, nose, and throat uncomfortable. Research published in the Journal of Toxicology shows that the substances can cause inflammation and oxidative stress in important organs. This decline in air quality reminds us that our lungs, hearts, and immune systems are all at risk. So, what can we do to stay safe?
Let’s see how we can protect our health from the challenges of poor air quality:
Your home should feel safe, especially when the outdoor air is polluted. Keep your windows closed when smog is high to stop outside pollution from coming in. “A good air purifier can greatly reduce indoor dust and make it easier to breathe”, Dr Animesh Arya, Interventional Pulmonologist & Sleep Medicine Expert, tells Health Shots. You can also add plants like snake plants and areca palms to your home. These plants not only make your space look nice but also improve air quality.
When you go outside, use a good mask for protection. Certified N95 or N99 masks can filter out harmful particles, which helps keep you safe when pollution is high. Cloth masks and surgical masks do not protect well against the fine particles in smog. Invest in a reliable mask to protect your lungs.
Staying hydrated is very important, especially when pollution levels are high. Your body needs water to fight against harmful effects. Eat a diet rich in antioxidants by including fruits and vegetables that are high in vitamin C and omega-3 fatty acids. “Foods like amla (Indian gooseberry), citrus fruits, spinach, and walnuts can help strengthen your immune system and reduce the impact of pollution”, says Dr Arya. A healthy body is better at handling these environmental challenges.
Some people are more at risk from bad air quality. This includes children, older adults, and those with conditions like asthma or COPD. “When the air quality index (AQI) is dangerous, these people should stay indoors”, says the interventional pulmonologist. Make sure they have their medications and inhalers nearby and that they use them regularly.
Taking care of your lungs means more than just avoiding pollution. Practice good breathing habits through exercises that you can do indoors, where the air is cleaner. “Deep breathing and pursed-lips breathing can help increase your lung capacity and improve how well you take in oxygen”, shares the sleep medicine expert. When the air quality is poor, stay away from intense outdoor activities. This is not the time to push yourself.
To maintain your health, be proactive. Schedule regular check-ups, especially if you have lung or heart problems. Periodic lung tests and blood pressure checks can help spot early signs of stress in your body caused by poor air quality. Take charge of your health and keep it in check.
