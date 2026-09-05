PMOS: A severely underdiagnosed condition in women

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PMOS, or Polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome, in simplest terms, is a condition involving irregularities in menstrual cycles and excessive levels of the male hormone (androgen levels). This condition can cause problems such as excessive facial and body hair growth, acne, obesity, and other symptoms. PMOS is a hormonal condition that increases the risk of developing other health issues in women. Women with PMOS are more likely to get type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure, as well as experience fertility issues in many cases.
PMOS can be because of a genetic predisposition or pre-existing conditions such as childhood obesity or being overweight at a really young age. This may be due to an unhealthy lifestyle adopted by adolescents. PMOS could also be due to inflammation caused by poor lifestyle choices. This condition can lead to increased testosterone levels and their associated symptoms in these women.
Most women today are typically advised by healthcare professionals to start hormonal medication that might have lasting adverse effects on their bodies. Contrary to popular belief, most symptoms of PMOS can be reversed or alleviated just through corrections in the lifestyles of those afflicted by this condition.
If not given the attention it requires, this condition can grow to have serious health impacts. PMOS has been described by many healthcare professionals today as not a disease, but rather a condition that may manifest itself in various ways, making it difficult to observe or identify in many cases.
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