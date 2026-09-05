PMOS: A severely underdiagnosed condition in women

PMOS, a common yet underdiagnosed condition in women, and its symptoms, causes, and effective lifestyle changes for better health

PMOS, or Polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome, in simplest terms, is a condition involving irregularities in menstrual cycles and excessive levels of the male hormone (androgen levels). This condition can cause problems such as excessive facial and body hair growth, acne, obesity, and other symptoms. PMOS is a hormonal condition that increases the risk of developing other health issues in women. Women with PMOS are more likely to get type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure, as well as experience fertility issues in many cases.

What causes PMOS to develop?

PMOS can be because of a genetic predisposition or pre-existing conditions such as childhood obesity or being overweight at a really young age. This may be due to an unhealthy lifestyle adopted by adolescents. PMOS could also be due to inflammation caused by poor lifestyle choices. This condition can lead to increased testosterone levels and their associated symptoms in these women.

Why is PCOS increasing in women?

Most women today are typically advised by healthcare professionals to start hormonal medication that might have lasting adverse effects on their bodies. Contrary to popular belief, most symptoms of PMOS can be reversed or alleviated just through corrections in the lifestyles of those afflicted by this condition.

Exercising every day can help regulate the body’s hormone levels, reducing their irregular and harmful effects on the system. Similarly, small dietary changes can make a difference in managing this condition or supporting individuals living with it.

The prevalence of Polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome (PMOS) in women of reproductive age in India ranges between 9% and 36%, depending on the region. It is estimated that in India, on average, one in six women (around 15%) are prone to suffering from PMOS.

Does PCOS affect daily life?

If not given the attention it requires, this condition can grow to have serious health impacts. PMOS has been described by many healthcare professionals today as not a disease, but rather a condition that may manifest itself in various ways, making it difficult to observe or identify in many cases.