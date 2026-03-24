World Tuberculosis Day: Just a cough or a symptom of TB? Doctor explains the link

A persistent cough could be an early sign of tuberculosis. Knowing the symptoms early can help prevent serious complications.

We have all had a cough that lingers a little longer than expected. It is easy to brush it off as a seasonal infection, pollution effect, or just a stubborn cold. But what if that persistent cough is trying to tell you something more serious? In countries like India, where tuberculosis (TB) continues to be a major health concern, ignoring symptoms can delay diagnosis and treatment. A cough that lasts beyond two weeks deserves medical attention, especially if it comes with fatigue or fever. On World Tuberculosis Day, it is important to understand that early detection can make all the difference, not just for recovery, but also in preventing the spread of infection.

What is tuberculosis (TB)?

Tuberculosis is a bacterial infection caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis. It mainly affects the lungs (pulmonary TB) but can also involve other parts of the body, like the brain, kidneys, or bones. According to the World Health Organization, TB remains one of the leading infectious causes of death worldwide, with 1.3 million deaths reported in 2022. Despite this, it is both preventable and curable when detected early. TB spreads through the air when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or speaks, making awareness and timely diagnosis critical.

TB-related cough: Symptoms to watch out for

A cough linked to TB is very different from a regular cold. It tends to persist for more than two to three weeks and may gradually worsen. Dr Harshil Alwani, Consultant Pulmonologist, CK Birla Hospitals, explains that a TB-related cough is often accompanied by other warning signs such as:

Unexplained weight loss

Low-grade fever, especially in the evening

Night sweats

Fatigue and weakness

Chest pain

Coughing up blood or sputum

A study published in Pulmonary Pharmacology & Therapeutics highlights that cough is not just a symptom of pulmonary TB but also a key factor in spreading the infection.

Who is at higher risk of TB?

While anyone can develop TB, certain groups are more vulnerable. Dr Alwani notes that people with weakened immunity are at greater risk. This includes individuals with diabetes or malnutrition or those on long-term steroids or chemotherapy. People living in overcrowded or poorly ventilated spaces are also more susceptible. Other high-risk groups include:

Elderly individuals and young children

People with HIV/AIDS

Smokers and those with alcohol dependence

Individuals in close contact with a TB patient

Understanding these risk factors helps in early screening and prevention.

The hidden risk of self-medication

One of the biggest challenges in TB management is delayed diagnosis due to self-medication. Many people treat a persistent cough with over-the-counter medicines, assuming it’s a minor infection. Dr Alwani warns that this delay can allow the infection to progress and even spread to others. Proper diagnosis requires medical tests such as sputum examination and CBNAAT (rapid molecular testing), which can also detect drug resistance. Ignoring symptoms or relying on home remedies can make treatment more complicated later.

Is tuberculosis treatable?

Yes, TB is completely treatable and curable. With the right combination of medications taken over a prescribed duration, most patients recover fully. However, adherence to treatment is crucial. Incomplete or irregular medication can lead to drug-resistant TB, which is harder and longer to treat. Dr Alwani emphasises that, along with medication, good nutrition, proper ventilation, and regular follow-ups play a key role in recovery. Early diagnosis not only improves outcomes but also helps reduce transmission in the community.