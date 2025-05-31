Ozempic side effects: 10 ways this weight loss drug can affect your body

Ozempic may affect your face, bowel movements and hair. Check out the Ozempic side effects before taking this anti-diabetes drug for blood sugar management and weight loss.

Due to its role in managing diabetes, Ozempic, the brand name for the medication semaglutide, is gaining a lot of attention. It is also known for being an effective weight loss drug. But the benefits are often accompanied by adverse effects. Some of them, including nausea and constipation, are quite common. But the list is simply growing, with some experiencing adverse effects like Ozempic face and hair loss. So, before taking the weekly shots to manage type 2 diabetes and lose weight, get to know about the Ozempic side effects.

What are the benefits of Ozempic?

Before moving on to Ozempic side effects, go through its benefits:

1. Blood sugar control

This medication improves blood sugar regulation by mimicking the natural hormone GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1). “It stimulates the release of insulin, which is a hormone that lowers blood glucose, and reduces the release of glucagon, a hormone that raises blood glucose,” explains endocrinologist Dr Sandeep Kharb.

2. Weight loss

It is one of the popular weight loss drugs, even though it is not approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for this purpose. “It acts on areas of the brain involved in appetite regulation, particularly the hypothalamus, which helps reduce hunger and food cravings,” says the expert.

{{{htmlData}}}

3. May help improve liver health

Studies are being conducted on the benefits of Ozempic. One such study, published in The New England Journal Of Medicine in April 2025, showed that semaglutide can help to improve liver health in people with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis, which is a type of liver disease.

What are the Ozempic side effects?

Here are some of the Ozempic side effects:

1. Nausea

A gastrointestinal issue such as nausea is one of the common adverse effects of semaglutide, according to research published in Frontiers In Public Health. “It occurs because the medicine slows down gastric emptying, which can make users feel overly full. It is usually prominent while starting the medication and tends to subside within a few weeks as the body adapts,” says Dr Kharb.

2. Vomiting

Vomiting, one of the Ozempic side effects, is often linked to the same mechanism causing nausea. “This means delayed stomach emptying and changes in the gut function can lead to vomiting,” says the expert. The episodes usually lessen with continued use and dose adjustment.

3. Diarrhea

This happens due to changes in gastrointestinal motility (the movement of food from the mouth through the throat, stomach, intestines, and out of the body) caused by the weight loss drug. It tends to be mild to moderate in intensity and usually resolves within a few weeks.

4. Constipation

If not diarrhea, some people may experience constipation. Slowed bowel movements may be one of Ozempic side effects due to delayed digestion. It can last for several weeks but often improves with hydration, fibre intake, and time.

5. Abdominal pain

“Many people who use Ozempic for weight loss or diabetes management experience stomach discomfort or cramps,” says the expert. It is often related to gastrointestinal adjustments. It usually improves once the body gets used to the medication.

6. Fatigue

Feeling tired or low in energy may occur due to reduced calorie intake, especially during the initial weight loss phase. “Fatigue, one of Ozempic side effects, is typically short-lived and may resolve as the body adjusts,” says the expert.

7. Hair loss

Hair loss may be experienced by some individuals using Ozempic, but it is not one of the common Ozempic side effects. “The medicine often leads to significant and quick weight reduction, which may lead to telogen effluvium, a temporary type of hair loss,” says the expert. Also, as people lose weight, especially if dietary intake is restricted, they may not get enough essential nutrients like iron, zinc, protein, and B vitamins. A deficiency in these nutrients can also contribute to hair loss.

8. Ozempic face

Ozempic face is also not one of the common Ozempic side effects. It is a colloquial term coined to describe the facial changes some people experience after quickly losing weight with the help of Ozempic. “People may experience sagging skin and hollow cheeks,” says the expert. There’s another side effect connected to it. Ozempic mouth is another term used by some people to refer to the pronounced folds at the corners of the mouth, and sagging skin, especially along the lip and chin areas. “These changes are due to volume loss in the face, especially fat and muscle, as a result of rapid weight loss,” says Dr Kharb.

9. Pancreatitis

Semaglutide may have a link to the development of acute pancreatitis, according to research published in Cureus. “It is a rare, but serious condition involving inflammation of the pancreas,” says the expert. Symptoms of this condition include severe abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting.

10. Kidney problems

Ozempic side effects such as vomiting and diarrhea can lead to dehydration. “It may negatively impact kidney function, particularly in people with pre-existing kidney conditions,” says the expert.

How to avoid Ozempic side effects?

Here’s what you can do to avoid Ozempic side effects:

Start with a low dose : Doctors usually prescribe a lower dose initially and increase it gradually so that the body gets time to adjust. The Ozempic dose begins with 0.25 mg once a week then at week 5, your doctor will increase it to 0.5 mg once a week.

: Doctors usually prescribe a lower dose initially and increase it gradually so that the body gets time to adjust. The Ozempic dose begins with 0.25 mg once a week then at week 5, your doctor will increase it to 0.5 mg once a week. Maintain hydration : Drinking plenty of fluids can help prevent dehydration, which in turn helps minimise kidney issues and supports healthy digestion.

: Drinking plenty of fluids can help prevent dehydration, which in turn helps minimise kidney issues and supports healthy digestion. Eat healthy : Ensure a nutrient-rich diet with adequate protein, fibre and vitamins, iron, and zinc to prevent gastrointestinal disorders and hair loss.

: Ensure a nutrient-rich diet with adequate protein, fibre and vitamins, iron, and zinc to prevent gastrointestinal disorders and hair loss. Monitor symptoms: To avoid Ozempic side effects, closely watch for any signs of adverse reactions, and seek medical advice promptly.

There is a lot of curiosity around Ozempic, thanks to its effectiveness in managing diabetes and losing weight. However, you should also learn about Ozempic side effects along with its benefits if you wish to use the medicine.