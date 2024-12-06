Ozempic for PCOS: Can this diabetes drug help manage polycystic ovary syndrome?

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is a common hormonal disorder. Weight gain is one of its symptoms. Know if you can use Ozempic for PCOS treatment.

Ozempic (semaglutide) is a type 2 diabetes medicine that has been in the news for helping people lose weight as well. It is also being used by some for treating other conditions, including Polycystic Ovary Syndrome or PCOS. The anti-diabetes drug is not Food and Drug Administration-approved specifically for this hormonal disorder, so its use in this context is considered off-label. It is also not a fertility treatment, but it may help women with PCOS in managing some of its symptoms. But before using Ozempic for PCOS treatment, consult your doctor and know everything about it.

What is Polycystic Ovary Syndrome?

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome or PCOS is a hormonal disorder affecting many women worldwide. About 8 to 13 percent of women who are in the reproductive stage are affected by PCOS, according to the World Health Organization. “It is characterised by an imbalance of hormones, particularly androgens, which are the male hormones that can disrupt the normal ovulation process,” says obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Pooja C Thukral.

Women with this condition tend to have insulin resistance, where the body’s cells do not respond to insulin properly. “This can lead to higher levels of insulin that can cause the ovaries to produce more androgens, making the symptoms worse,” shares the expert. It often leads to symptoms like irregular periods, weight gain, insulin resistance, and difficulty with fertility.

Can you use Ozempic for PCOS treatment?

Ozempic (semaglutide) is specifically used by people with type 2 diabetes, but is not approved by the Food and Drug Administration for PCOS treatment. The drug improves blood sugar control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus when used along with a healthy diet and exercise, according to the Food and Drug Administration. Here are some of the benefits of using Ozempic for PCOS:

1. May improve insulin sensitivity

Many people with PCOS experience insulin resistance, where the body’s cells become less responsive to insulin. The drug can improve insulin sensitivity in people with PCOS, according to research published in Biomedicines in 2022. “The diabetes medicine may help the body respond more effectively to insulin, and lead to control of blood sugar in a better way,” says the expert. This is beneficial for people with insulin resistance and PCOS, as high insulin levels can worsen hormonal imbalances and increase androgen levels, aggravating PCOS symptoms like acne, irregular periods, and hair growth.

2. Promotes weight loss

Managing weight is often seen as a challenge by those with PCOS, as insulin resistance can make weight loss more difficult. A 2023 study published in the Journal Of Clinical Medicine showed that treatment with Ozempic significantly reduced body weight in almost 80 percent of obese participants with PCOS. “The drug works by slowing gastric emptying and reducing appetite, helping to curb food intake and promote weight loss,” says the expert.

3. Regulates hormones

By addressing insulin resistance and aiding in weight management, Ozempic for PCOS treatment may seem like a good idea. It may also indirectly help regulate hormones, which can lead to a reduction in some PCOS symptoms. “Improved insulin levels can help reduce androgen production, which may alleviate symptoms, including excessive hair growth over time,” says Dr Thukral.

4. May help with fertility issue

Even moderate weight loss in people with PCOS can improve symptoms by restoring ovulation, and regulating periods. Since Ozempic can help to reduce weight, it may increase your chances of getting pregnant. During a 2018 study published in Reproductive Biology And Endocrinology, the risk of infertility was found to be three times higher in obese women than in those who had healthy weight.

PCOS is a complex disorder that varies widely among women, so Ozempic is unlikely to address each and every symptom. “Lifestyle changes such as following a balanced diet, regularly exercising, and managing stress remain essential for managing PCOS. For some, adding supplements or medications specifically designed to address hormonal imbalance may also be necessary,” says the expert.

What are the side effects of using Ozempic for PCOS treatment?

You may consider using Ozempic for PCOS treatment, but know about its potential side effects:

1. Gastrointestinal issues

Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and constipation are frequent side effects, especially while starting Ozempic for PCOS treatment. “These symptoms often decrease over time, but starting with a low dose (0.25 mg once weekly for the first 4 weeks), and gradually increasing it can help,” says the expert.

2. Hypoglycemia (low blood sugar)

Although less common in those without diabetes, hypoglycemia can occur, especially if Ozempic for PCOS treatment is combined with other medications affecting blood sugar. Regular monitoring and eating balanced meals can help mitigate this risk.

3. Fatigue and dizziness

People using Ozempic for PCOS treatment may feel tired or light-headed. These side effects may be particularly common in the first few weeks. “Staying hydrated, getting some rest, and avoiding sudden movements can help manage these symptoms,” says the expert.

Ozempic for PCOS treatment may show promise, but it is not FDA-approved specifically for this condition. The drug for type 2 diabetes may not be suitable for everyone, especially given its possible side effects, which include nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. Anyone considering Ozempic for PCOS treatment should work closely with their doctor to evaluate if it’s safe and appropriate for their specific health needs.