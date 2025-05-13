Ozempic: How it works, its benefits and side effects explained

Ozempic for diabetes management is being widely talked about for its weight loss benefits. But it can also have side effects. Know all about it!

Ozempic is a prescription drug used to deal with conditions related to high blood sugar levels and for diabetes management. It is especially used for patients with Type 2 diabetes, which affects millions of people globally. This chronic condition accounts for approximately 90 percent of people with diabetes, according to the World Health Organization. It is clearly a global concern, which is why attempts are always made to manage or treat it. Semaglutide, a medication sold under different brand names, including Ozempic, has emerged as a way to manage the condition. It has also gained attention due to its weight loss benefits. Before taking this prescribed medication, know how it works, its benefits and potential side effects.

What is Ozempic?

Ozempic is the brand name for semaglutide, a medication developed by the Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk. “It is a glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist, which means it mimics the action of a naturally occurring hormone in the body called GLP-1,” shares internal medicine expert Dr Sanchayan Roy. The US Food and Drug Administration approved the injectable medication for use by people with diabetes in America in 2017. It is administered via a once-weekly injection, typically in the abdomen, thigh or upper arm, using a prefilled injection pen.

How does Ozempic work?

It works by increasing the levels of incretins, the gut hormones produced by the stomach whenever you eat something. It helps your body to produce more insulin whenever you need it, and reduces the amount of sugar that is produced by your liver. It also slows down how quickly the food you eat gets digested. All this helps to bring down blood sugar levels.

It is started at a low dose and gradually increased to improve tolerability:

Week 1–4: 0.25 mg once a week

Week 5–8: 0.5 mg once a week

Maintenance dose: 1 mg or 2 mg once a week, depending on blood sugar control or weight goals.

Your doctor will decide the right maintenance dose based on how your body responds.

Ozempic and diabetes

In people with type 2 diabetes, this medication may help to control blood sugar levels in the following ways:

Increases insulin secretion : It helps the pancreas release more insulin after meals, but only when blood sugar levels are high.

: It helps the pancreas release more insulin after meals, but only when blood sugar levels are high. Decreases glucagon levels : It reduces the release of glucagon, a hormone that increases blood sugar levels.

: It reduces the release of glucagon, a hormone that increases blood sugar levels. Slows gastric emptying: It delays the movement of food from the stomach to the intestines, preventing post-meal spikes in blood sugar.

“All this leads to a more stable and lower average blood glucose level,” says Dr Roy.

Ozempic for weight loss

Although Ozempic was developed for diabetes, its appetite-suppressing effects have made it popular among people who want to lose weight, even those without diabetes. During a study, published in The New England Journal Of Medicine, overweight or obese participants were given 2.4 mg of semaglutide once weekly. Plus, healthy lifestyle changes were made. It was found that this combination helped in sustained reduction in body weight.

Here’s how it works as a weight loss drug:

Delays stomach emptying : You feel full for longer, reducing the frequency and quantity of meals.

: You feel full for longer, reducing the frequency and quantity of meals. Reduces appetite: By acting on the brain’s appetite-regulating centers, Ozempic reduces hunger and food cravings.

How to get Ozempic?

It is a prescription medication, so you’ll need to consult a doctor to determine if it’s suitable for you. It’s most commonly prescribed for:

People with type 2 diabetes.

Individuals with obesity or overweight though Wegovy, another brand name that was approved by FDA for weight loss, is usually recommended for this purpose.

Once prescribed, it can be picked up at a pharmacy or ordered via mail-order pharmacies.

What are the side effects of Ozempic?

Like all medications, Ozempic can cause side effects, though not everyone experiences them. During a study, published in StatPearls, nearly one-fifth of all participants in clinical trials with Ozempic experienced nausea, the most common side effect of this medication. Here are other common side effects of Ozempic:

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Constipation

Stomach pain or bloating

Burping or gas

Less common, but serious side effects include:

Pancreatitis (inflammation of the pancreas), which can cause severe abdominal pain, especially with vomiting.

Gallbladder issues such as gallstones.

Kidney problems usually due to dehydration from vomiting or diarrhea.

Is hair loss a side effect of Ozempic?

“Hair loss is not a direct side effect of Ozempic, but some people may experience hair loss, especially during significant weight loss,” says the expert. Here are a few possible reasons:

Rapid weight loss can trigger telogen effluvium, a common condition where hair sheds due to sudden body changes.

Caloric restriction or altered eating patterns might reduce intake of iron, protein, or biotin, which are nutrients essential for hair health.

If hair loss becomes noticeable after using this medication, consult a doctor or dermatologist. “A balanced diet and possibly supplements can help counteract the drug’s effects,” says the expert.

Ozempic has been found effective in diabetes and weight management. However, the once-weekly solution may come with side effects, which is why it should always be used under medical supervision.