Active Covid-19 cases in India cross 1000-mark: Know all about the new variants

Currently, India has 1009 active Covid-19 cases. Here's what you need to know about the new variants driving the surge and how to protect yourself.

Covid-19 is making headlines once again, with the two new variants also detected in India—NB.1.8.1 and LF.7. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the country has reported 1009 active Covid-19 cases as of May 26. Most of these are from Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. The virus, which first spread in December 2019 and turned into a pandemic in 2020, has made a comeback in parts of Asia. Along with India, countries like Singapore, Hong Kong, China and Thailand have also reported a rise in cases, reminding us that the virus is still very much around.

Covid-19 surge in India: Everything you need to know

Covid-19, caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, mainly affects the respiratory system and spreads through droplets from coughs, sneezes, or close contact with infected individuals. Lately, Asia has seen a spike in Covid-19 cases, which includes India as well. The rise is linked to Omicron sub-variants, especially JN.1 and its descendants like NB.1.8.1 and LF.7. These are more contagious and can partially evade immunity from past infections or vaccines. As of May 26, India has 1009 active cases. Kerala leads with 430 cases, followed by Maharashtra (209), Delhi (104), and Karnataka (47). The surge in cases reminds us to stay alert and follow all the precautionary measures.

New Covid-19 variants found in India

India has reported two new Covid-19 sub-variants, NB.1.8.1 and LF.7, both linked to the highly transmissible Omicron sub-variant JN.1. The NB.1.8.1 was first detected in Tamil Nadu and LF.7 was confirmed in Gujarat. According to INSACOG, most of the samples sequenced in recent weeks belong to the JN.1 variant, which now makes up 53 percent of the total. This is followed by BA.2 at 26 percent and other Omicron sublineages at 20 percent. These findings highlight the evolving nature of the virus and the importance of staying informed and taking precautions to protect yourself from getting infected.

Signs and symptoms of Covid-19

The JN.1 variant is linked to the recent rise in the cases across India, especially in states like Delhi, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu, as well as other parts of Asia. According to pulmonologist Dr Harish Chafle, symptoms may vary from person to person, but common signs include:

Dry cough

Sore throat

Headache

Fatigue

Runny or congested nose

Fever

Diarrhea

While most cases remain mild, people who are immunocompromised, including cancer patients, the elderly, children, and pregnant women, should take extra precautions. If you experience any of these symptoms, it is best to consult a healthcare expert immediately.

How to protect yourself from Covid-19?

While the recent rise in the cases due to the JN.1 variant is a concern, Dr Chafle says there have been no severe complications like breathlessness, hospitalisations, or deaths linked to this strain so far. Most infections are mild and can be managed with supportive care at home. However, prevention is key. To protect yourself and those around you, follow these simple yet effective steps:

Stay up to date with your Covid-19 vaccinations.

Wash your hands regularly with soap and water.

Wear a mask in crowded or enclosed spaces.

Maintain physical distance whenever possible.

Avoid going out if you are feeling unwell.

Seek medical attention early if symptoms worsen.

Keep indoor spaces well-ventilated.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces at home.

By taking these precautions, you can lower your risk and help prevent the spread of the virus.