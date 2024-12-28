Neha Dhupia’s 5 self-care tips for new moms: ‘Take out time for yourself’

Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia shares essential self-care tips for new moms, encouraging them to prioritise their well-being too.

While motherhood is said to be extremely rewarding, it can be isolating at times. It is easy for new moms to feel lost in the endless cycle of feeding, diaper changes, and sleepless nights. It often leaves little room for self-care. Neha Dhupia, a Bollywood actress and mother of two, talks about the importance of self care, sharing five essential self-care tips for new moms. In a Health Shots interview, Neha Dhupia emphasised that prioritising your well-being is not selfish, but rather helpful in finding a balance between nurturing your baby and yourself. If you are a new mom or expecting your baby, these self-care tips of Neha Dhupia can be life-changing for you.

Neha Dhupia’s self-care tips for new moms: Why is it important?

In the process of taking care of a newborn, women often overlook their well-being. “Taking time for yourself amidst all the new responsibilities is essential for maintaining your mental, emotional, and physical well-being,” says obstetrician & gynaecologist Dr Swati Gaikwad. Mothers often prioritise their baby’s needs over their own, which can lead to burnout, fatigue, and stress. But, taking time for self-care can help them to recharge, reduce the risk of postpartum depression, and improve their ability to care for their baby. While Neha Dhupia says that it is very important for mothers to take time out to take care of themselves, many moms find this challenging. A study published in Midwifery Journal found that many women feel selfishness is good parenting.

Benefits of self-care for new moms?

Self-care has several benefits for new moms, including improved physical and emotional well-being. Prioritising self-care may help prevent burnout by allowing moms to recharge, leading to increased energy levels and better mental clarity. Regular self-care practices, such as exercise and healthy eating, support physical recovery after childbirth and help restore strength and stamina. It may even help you become more present and patient with the baby, which can foster a healthier parent-child relationship.

Neha Dhupia’s 5 self-care tips for new moms

Here are the top five self-care tips that Neha Dhupia shares for new moms:

1. Take out time for yourself

The most significant challenge for new moms is to find time for themselves. When a baby is born, the focus often shifts entirely to the child. However, Neha Dhupia emphasizes the importance of carving out some “me time” to recharge. In her journey of motherhood, she says that she learned that self-care is not selfish, it is essential for being a good mom. Taking time for yourself does not always mean long hours of relaxation, it can be as simple as a few minutes of peace. Neha Dhupia says, “Take out time for yourself, at least an hour a day.” As per Stanford Medicine Children’s Health, new parents should step outside for a few minutes each day and start walking or exercising a bit.

2. Sleep properly

Sleep deprivation is a reality for most new moms, but Neha Dhupia highlights the importance of getting adequate rest whenever possible. “Make sure to get eight hours of sleep daily,” says Neha Dhupia. While uninterrupted nights may not be possible, finding ways to incorporate sleep into your routine can leave a significant impact on both physical and emotional health. According to a study published in the journal, Sleep Research Society, postpartum women sleep less during early weeks after childbirth than during pregnancy and other periods of reproductive age. One practical approach is to nap when your baby naps, even if it means leaving other work undone.

3. Stay hydrated

Neha Dhupia also urged new moms to keep a check on their hydration level as it can foster good health, especially during this time. Staying hydrated may support your energy levels, skin health, and milk production for breastfeeding mothers. A study published in the journal, Nutrients found that apart from plain water, water from foods, coffee, and milk significantly contributes to positive water balance. A simple way to stay on track is to keep a water bottle handy at all times or adding natural flavour like lemon, mint or cucumber can make drinking water more enjoyable.

4. Say no to gluten and sugar

The next tip that Neha Dhupia shares is to cut out gluten and sugar. Making mindful dietary choices can significantly impact energy levels and overall health. Sharing her own experience, Neha Dhupia says, “If possible, avoid gluten and sugar—it’s a change I made myself. Eliminating gluten and sugar can help you feel more balanced and in control.”

As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a breastfeeding mother should consume approximately 2,300 to 2,500 calories per day. Eating too many gluten-based foods can cause health issues bloating, fatigue, nausea, and gastrointestinal problems, especially if you are sensitive toward gluten. This can make it challenging for your body to heal and recover after the delivery.

On the other hand, excessive sugar intake can lead to inflammation, mood swings, and energy crashes which can significantly delay your recovery. “Sometimes it can also exacerbate the signs of postpartum blues. Increased sugar intake can negatively affect your body’s ability to manage healthy weight and the quality of breast milk, highlighting the importance of avoiding glue and sugar,” says the expert.

5. Hit the gym

Physical activity greatly benefits both physical health and emotional well-being. Neha Dhupia encourages new moms to find a workout routine that fits their lifestyle, whether it is yoga, walking, or dancing. Exercise can reduce stress, boost self-confidence, and provide much-needed relaxation. “If you can choose between hitting the gym or hitting the restaurant, go to the gym,” Neha advises. For time-strapped moms, incorporating movement into your daily routines can be effective. Stroller walks or baby yoga allows moms to stay active while bonding with their babies.

An 8-week group-based postpartum exercise program, as noted in the International Journal of Qualitative Studies in Health and Well-being, significantly improved mothers’ mental and physical health. Dr Swati Gaikwad adds, “Even dedicating a small part of your day to exercise can bring joy and balance to motherhood.”

Emotional aspects of self-care

Taking care of yourself emotionally is just as important as physical health. Motherhood can feel all-consuming, leaving little time to focus on personal needs. Small acts of self like resting or enjoying a favorite activity may help new moms feel grounded and capable. They provide a chance to reflect, reset, and remind themselves of their identity beyond being a caregiver.

A study published in the journal Midwifery found that maternal self-care needs in the first few days of postpartum go beyond physical health as it extends to their emotional well-being as well. “Dealing with these new responsibilities can take a heavy toll on their emotional well-being resulting in mental health issues like overthinking, stress, depression, and anxiety. Acknowledging these emotions and validating them can help ease their mental load. Do not hesitate to seek support from your family, loved ones, or a professional,” says the expert.

How to start taking care of yourself?

Your self-care routine does not have to be fancy or complicated. It can be started by making as small changes as adding manageable habits into your daily routine. Dr Gaikwad shares a few practical tips for self-care:

Eat a healthy and balanced diet. Your diet should be filled with various fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, whole grains, legumes, lentils, nuts, and seeds. These foods are good sources of essential nutrients that are necessary for smooth recovery and breastfeeding.

Stay connected and reach out to your family, friends, partner, or loved ones to seek emotional support and advice whenever you feel low.

Time management is a key to living a stress-free life after the delivery. Please ensure you use a schedule to manage your time for the baby, housework, family, partner, and personal time without feeling overwhelmed.

Taking some time out and pampering yourself can help you relax. Giving yourself much-needed space and “Me time” after the delivery can help you stay energised and improve your mood. Simple things like doing skincare, dressing up, taking a warm bath, spa, or hair wash can be helpful.

These tips are sure to help new moms that prioritising their well-being is essential. With small changes and taking care of yourself, you can feel better and perfectly embrace the joys of parenting.