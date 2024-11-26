Can air pollution cause nausea? Know why this happens and how to deal with it

Smog can have many consequences on your health. Know the reason why you might experience nausea due to air pollution, and how to manage it.

Delhi and its surrounding areas are experiencing severe air pollution with AQI levels crossing the hazardous 400 mark. This smoke-filled air is causing many respiratory problems to people including triggering conditions such as asthma. Besides difficulty in breathing and headaches, another consequence of smog is nausea. Nausea due to air pollution is common and happens due to the harmful gases that are emitted. When these harmful substances present in the air are inhaled, it can cause discomfort in the body. Besides medications, there are several home remedies that can make you feel better instantly.

Can you experience nausea due to air pollution?

Air pollution can irritate the respiratory tract and trigger a variety of symptoms, including nausea. A study published in the journal Frontiers in Public Health states that short-term exposure to air pollution can also cause headaches, nausea, and dizziness. These problems can be aggravated by extended long exposure. This is particularly true for individuals with pre-existing respiratory conditions like asthma or allergies, says internal medicine specialist Dr S M Fayaz. Thus, nausea due to air pollution is common and many of us go through it. This is due to the harmful substances present in the air, which, when inhaled, cause discomfort in the body.

Why does air pollution cause nausea?

There are multiple reasons that cause nausea due to air pollution. Smoke-filled air contains a mixture of gases, including carbon monoxide. It can induce many symptoms like headache, nausea, body ache, tiredness etc.

1. Inhalation of hazardous gases

The inhalation of reactive gases and vapours can lead to severe damage of the airways and lungs. This can, in turn, compromise the function of the respiratory system, states a study, published in the journal American Thoracic Society. The presence of air pollutants such as carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide in the atmosphere causes irritation of the respiratory system. This results in vomiting as the body’s way of eliminating these irritants.

2. Volatile organic compounds (VOCs)

VOCs are another reasons for nausea due to air pollution. These are compounds that have a high vapour pressure and low water solubility, states the US Environmental Protection Agency. It adds that these include a variety of chemicals, some of which may have short- and long-term adverse health effects. This type of emissions is mostly produced by tires, automobile exhaust systems or even industrial discharge. When inhaled, it affects the central nervous system and cause dizziness as well as vomiting.

3. Particulate matter (PM)

Particulate matter is a mixture of microscopic solid particles and liquid droplets present in the atmosphere. Hazardous particulate matter, which is less than 10 micrometres wide, are easily inhaled. These can penetrate the lungs causing inflammation. This is what triggers nausea. Not only this, a study, published in the journal Nanomaterials, states that exposure to PM can cause serious health problems. The impact of short-term exposure to air pollutants can cause irritation of the eyes, nose, skin, and throat, as well as breathing difficulties, cough, chest tightness, and wheezing. It can also lead to more serious health effects such as asthma, COPD, lung and heart problems, frequent hospitalization, pneumonia, and respiratory illnesses.

4. Exposure to ozone

The American Lung Association states that as ozone gets mixed with other pollutants, it turns into smog. It lists it as one of the least well-controlled pollutants in the United States and one of the most dangerous one as well. Ozone, at ground level, is associated with various health effects such as eye irritation and discomfort in the mucous membranes of the nose and throat, causing nausea.

5. Overload on the olfactory senses

Nausea is also caused by the overwhelming of olfactory sensory organs with scents that have emerged from dumped industrial wastes or spillage of toxins. These intense scents overstimulate the olfactory system, leading to nausea as a reflexive response.

What to do if you have nausea due to air pollution?

We know that air pollution can cause nausea. Here are some ways to feel better instantly.

Get fresh air : Look for places or locations with fresh air especially inside air-conditioned areas or in air purifier fitted spaces to cut down on the amount of pollutants.

: Look for places or locations with fresh air especially inside air-conditioned areas or in air purifier fitted spaces to cut down on the amount of pollutants. Use a face-mask : A well fitted N95 mask can prevent excessive inhalation of harmful dust particles, thus providing relief and stopping any chances of inflammation.

: A well fitted N95 mask can prevent excessive inhalation of harmful dust particles, thus providing relief and stopping any chances of inflammation. Stay hydrated : Water can help in the elimination of harmful substances from the body. It also calms down an irritated oesophagus, which can otherwise cause vomiting.

: Water can help in the elimination of harmful substances from the body. It also calms down an irritated oesophagus, which can otherwise cause vomiting. Close your windows : It is better to keep the windows closed, especially on days when there is a lot of air pollution. Make sure to seal all holes and gaps as well.

: It is better to keep the windows closed, especially on days when there is a lot of air pollution. Make sure to seal all holes and gaps as well. Use an air purifier: Air purifiers, especially ones with HEPA filters, help in minimising airborne contaminants inside the house. It is recommended to place them in areas and rooms where one spends most of his/her time. It is also important to ensure that the air purifiers are regularly maintained to avoid poor performance.

Medications to deal with nausea due to air pollution

Nausea associated with air pollution can be treated with antihistamines to lessen the effects of nausea and vertigo which might be triggered by pollution. Besides this, antiemetics, drugs especially for nausea and vomiting, can be used for severe cases of nausea. There are over-the-counter therapies that can include ginger pills and acupressure wrist bands which can be used as well. It is however always advised to see a doctor first in order to discuss medication because the causes of air pollution nausea need different treatment.

Home remedies to treat nausea due to air pollution

Nausea is a condition that can be effectively treated with herbal remedies such as ginger tea or ginger in warm water. It is recommended to consume light and easily digestible food and beverages when someone feels sick due to air pollution. Sipping on clear soups, herbal infusions such as peppermint or chamomile, plain crackers, or dry toast, can ease stomach discomfort as well. Small amounts of water or drinks containing electrolytes are also advised to prevent increase in the symptoms caused by dehydration. Heavy, rich, or spicy meals should be avoided since they might further irritate the stomach.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

1. When should I go to the doctor for symptoms of nausea due to air pollution?

If you experience severe or persistent symptoms, such as severe nausea, vomiting, difficulty breathing, or chest pain, it’s important to seek medical attention immediately.

2. Can air pollution worsen symptoms of existing health conditions?

Yes, air pollution can exacerbate existing health conditions, such as asthma, heart disease, and lung disease. It’s crucial for individuals with these conditions to take extra precautions to protect themselves from air pollution.