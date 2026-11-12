This may not be obesity; it could be a sign of swelling: Know how to treat it naturally

Water retention in the body increases weight; Dr Chanchal Sharma shares effective home remedies to reduce swelling.

If your weight is suddenly increasing, you feel heaviness in the body, or your hands, feet and face look swollen, it may not be just obesity. It could also be a sign of water retention. When the body can’t balance mineral levels, water starts accumulating in the body’s tissues, and body parts start swelling. In this condition, there is also severe pain in the feet, heels and ankles.

What is water retention?

Water retention means the accumulation of fluid in the body’s inner parts. It is a condition in which more water than needed accumulates in the body’s tissues. This can cause swelling in certain parts of the body, such as the feet, ankles, hands, or face. “This problem is more common in women, especially due to hormonal changes, such as before periods or during pregnancy”, Dr Chanchal Sharma, Aasha Ayurveda Specialist, tells Health Shots. In addition, eating too much salt, drinking too little water, sitting in the same position for a long time, and diseases related to the heart, kidneys, or liver can also cause this problem.

These problems can occur due to water retention:

Feeling of heaviness in the body

Stiffness in joints

Rapid weight gain

If not treated, it can lead to serious conditions like high blood pressure, kidney problems or heart disease.

How can you avoid it?

To avoid this, reduce salt intake, drink plenty of water, do light exercise daily, and avoid sitting in the same posture for long periods. If swelling persists, definitely consult a doctor, as it can be a sign of a serious disease. By adopting a healthy routine and diet, you can help prevent water retention.

Dr Chanchal Sharma’s special suggestion: Effective home remedies to reduce swelling

Reduce salt and processed foods: Cut sodium intake and avoid junk food and canned items. Take potassium and magnesium: Eat foods like bananas, avocado, green vegetables, curd, and nuts, which help maintain fluid balance in the body. Drink plenty of water: Maintaining the right amount of water in the body helps toxins and excess salt come out through urine. Increase physical activity: Regular exercise and walking improve blood circulation and lymphatic function, which reduces swelling. Home remedies: Drinking Kulthi water and consuming parsley act as natural diuretics. Bathing in cold water and massaging gently can also improve circulation and reduce swelling.

If swelling is mild, use a cold compress; the main purpose of cold therapy is to reduce swelling and severe pain. On the contrary, heat therapy increases blood circulation, which can further increase swelling and pain at a freshly swollen place. Dr Sharma says, if there is swelling, don’t panic; follow the treatments prescribed as per Ayurveda.