Air pollution and diabetes: Can high AQI increase blood sugar?

With the AQI levels reaching the severe category in Delhi and areas around it, air pollution is clearly at its worst. Not only is this smoke-filled air causing cough, nausea and breathing difficulties, it might also be increasing our blood sugar levels. Yes, air pollution and diabetes are interconnected. By inhaling this contaminated air, we are giving the harmful airborne particles a free passage into our lungs and the bloodstream. This, in turn, often puts us at high risk of suffering from bronchitis, heart attacks, and other problems, including high blood sugar.
The harmful pollutants in the air can act as a trigger for people with respiratory allergies. Long-term exposure to particulate matter can even cause cardiovascular diseases, lung cancers, and serious damage to the nerves, brain, kidneys, liver and other vital organs. This exposure to nanoparticles present in the air can also be responsible for causing type 2 diabetes mellitus.
For those who do not know, particulate matter is a combination of dirt, dust, grit and smoke that together form the main components of air pollution. While there are some particulate matter that is visible to the naked eye, a major part of it is microscopic in size. PM10 and PM2.5, which mean particles with a diameter of 10 micrometers or less and 2.5 micrometers or less, respectively, are two of the most commonly found particulate matter. It is often the smaller sizes of the pollutant particles that pose the higher risks to the human body.
A plethora of research in the past has linked air pollution to the increasing risk of developing diabetes. A study, published in the Lancet Planetary Health, presents a detailed evaluation of the relationship between levels of pollution and the risk of developing diabetes through a survey among 1.7 million US veterans.
None of these veterans had any history of diabetes. However, after observing them closely for 8.5 years, the results showed that upon breathing the air when the levels of particulate matter 2.5 were between 5 and 10 micrograms per cubic meter, about 21 percent of people ended up developing diabetes. This went up to 24 percent as the exposure to PM2.5 increased to 11.9-13.6 micrograms per cubic meter.
Over the years, similar research on air pollution and diabetes has also been conducted in Iran, Hong Kong and Germany. Another study, published in the European Review for Medical and Pharamacological Sciences, lists air pollution as a risk factor for insulin resistance as well as type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM). But despite this, the relationship between air pollution and diabetes is still unclear and research is still being conducted to ascertain the correlation and understand the root cause.
Here are some simple ways in which you can stay protected from the harmful effects of air pollution:
First and foremost, in order to stay safe from the adverse effects of air pollution, make an active contribution towards reducing carbon emission by opting for sustainable modes of transportation. Using public transport to work, or whenever you can, can be a big step towards minimizing vehicular pollution. Walking and cycling are also good ways to reduce air pollution, as well as to stay fit. Avoid burning garbage in the open, as it pollutes the air in the surrounding.
Do not step out of the house without wearing a good quality mask, preferably N95, N99 or N100. It can filter out the finest pollution particles. They can also protect the respiratory tract from irritation and inflammation. This can help reduce the risk of respiratory infections and other health problems
If you have to step out, then make sure to do this at the right time. If you stay in an urban setting with poor air quality, avoid walking or stepping out of the house in the early morning or late evening hours in general, as the pollution levels are at their peak during those hours.
To keep the air inside your house safe from external pollutants, use a good-quality air purifier. It filters out the allergens, toxins, and other pollutants from the indoor air. Also, make sure to keep all the doors and windows of your house closed during mornings and evenings, as the pollution levels are at their maximum during these hours.
Before stepping out of your house, make sure to wear good sunscreen to avoid any kind of skin damage. While sunscreen is primarily used to protect skin from harmful UV rays, it can also indirectly help mitigate the effects of air pollution on your skin.
Make sure to follow a regular routine of physical activity such as walking, running, cycling, or yoga daily for at least 30 minutes to keep yourself active and healthy. However, make sure to not expose yourself to polluted air for too long. Exercising indoors would be a good idea.
Coming to air pollution and diabetes, it is recommended to check your blood glucose at least once to twice a day, especially for people who are diabetic and pre-diabetic. For those who are at a high risk of developing diabetes, like those who may be obese or overweight, have a family history, are hypertensive, etc., it is recommended to get your sugar levels checked as well. This also includes an oral glucose tolerance/HBA1C test annually. You can also get access to a glucometer and keep your health in check on your own.
Stay well-hydrated and drink ample quantities of water, juices, and other oral fluids, but avoid beverages. This may help to keep your blood glucose levels in control.
Air pollution can lead to more insulin resistance. This makes it harder for the body to regulate blood sugar levels. Additionally, exposure to pollutants can trigger inflammation, which can worsen diabetes-related complications.
No. While air pollution does not directly cause diabetes, long-term exposure can increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, especially in individuals who are already predisposed to the condition.
