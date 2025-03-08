 scorecardresearch facebook
This International Women’s Day, take this quiz and burst myths around women’s health

Updated on:7 March 2025, 08:49pm IST

Think you know women’s health better? Test your knowledge and bust some common myths this International Women’s Day with this quiz!

women's health quiz
Take this quiz to learn about women’s health. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

Women’s health has often been surrounded by myths and confusion. Even with easy access to information, there are still many misunderstandings about how women’s bodies work. From hormonal changes to reproductive health, women go through unique experiences that often go unnoticed or misunderstood. For instance, did you know that women are more likely to develop osteoporosis than men or that their immune systems undergo changes during pregnancy? These are just a couple of the many things that make women’s health both fascinating and a bit complex. So, how well do you really know about it?

This International Women’s Day, take this quiz specially designed by Health Shots to test your knowledge and see where you stand.

0 of 10

Women are more likely to develop osteoporosis than men.

A woman’s menstrual cycle should always be exactly 28 days.

Women are more likely to suffer from mental health conditions like depression than men.

Breast cancer only affects women with a family history of the disease.

It is normal for women to experience heavy periods during menstruation.

Women need to get regular Pap smears to detect cervical cancer.

All women experience menopause at the same age.

Stress can impact a woman’s menstrual cycle.

Women should avoid exercise during their period.

Only overweight women are at risk for developing gestational diabetes during pregnancy.

