Can frequent mouthwash use increase tongue cancer risk?

Using mouthwash? It raises concerns, but research doesn't show a link to tongue cancer. Learn safe oral hygiene habits for better health.

Do you use mouthwash frequently, before meetings, before stepping out of the home, and before sleeping? Mouthwash is important for maintaining good oral hygiene. However, excessive or even mindless usage of particularly alcohol-based mouthwashes may irritate oral tissues and raise concerns about long-term oral health.

“Mouthwash is commonly used to kill harmful bacteria in the mouth. It can help with fresh breath and improve oral hygiene. People swear by it because it is an important part of their oral hygiene routine. People also avoid brushing and tend to use mouthwash. They believe that mouthwash is quick and hassle-free when they are pressed for time,” Dr Amit Chakraborty , Consultant Surgical Oncologist, Mumbai, tells Health Shots.

Is mouthwash linked to oral cancer?

There is a misconception that mouthwash causes tongue cancer. Don’t get stressed, as there is no clear evidence proving that mouthwash causes tongue cancer. But, understand that excessive use of certain alcohol-based mouthwashes may irritate the lining of the mouth over time, especially when combined with other factors such as smoking, tobacco chewing, or alcohol consumption.

Why do doctors warn against mouthwash?

If you are opting for alcohol-based mouthwashes, you will have to be cautious. Mindless use can dry out or irritate oral tissues, making the mouth more sensitive and dry, and many will experience altered taste. Mouthwash is not directly associated with tongue cancer, and no studies support this claim, according to Cancer Research UK.

How to avoid tongue cancer?

People should be aware that factors such as tobacco use, smoking, heavy alcohol intake, poor oral hygiene, HPV infection, and untreated mouth ulcers can significantly raise the risk of oral cancer. “Those with oral wounds, gum disease, or ongoing dental problems must use mouthwash”, as recommended by the expert. So, frequent mouthwash use doesn’t raise the risk of tongue cancer. Remember that “choosing alcohol-free mouthwashes, maintaining regular dental cleaning, quitting smoking and alcohol are key to effectively preventing oral cancer” as per the expert’s recommendation.

What are the warning signs of tongue cancer?

Some key warning signs of tongue cancer include unhealed mouth ulcers, white or red patches on the tongue, difficulty swallowing, tongue swelling, difficulty speaking, or even lumps in the mouth.