Mounjaro benefits and side effects explained: All you need to know

Obesity is a major health concern in the world, as millions of people have excessive fat deposits in their bodies. In 2022, 890 million people were found to be living with obesity, according to the World Health Organization. So, it comes as no surprise that pharmaceutical companies and government agencies globally are trying to come up with a solution. That has brough weight loss drugs into the picture. Most of these prescribed medicines help by mimicking the hormones that play a key role in regulating appetite and hunger. Mounjaro is one such medication, which is used to manage type 2 diabetes and also has weight loss benefits. Know all about the benefits and side effects of Mounjara, a weekly injectable drug, before using it to lose weight.
Mounjaro is the brand name for tirzepatide, a once-weekly injectable medication approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for type 2 diabetes. It is also used off-label for weight loss, which means it is prescribed for a purpose other than what it’s been approved for.
“Unlike earlier GLP-1 agonists like semaglutide, which is sold under different brands, including Ozempic, Mounjaro acts on two incretin hormones GIP (glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide) and GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1),” says endocrinologist Dr Archana Juneja. This way, it enhances its efficacy for both glycemic control and weight loss.
Here are the key benefits of Mounjaro:
It helps in managing type 2 diabetes by increasing the production of insulin in the body. This in turn helps in lowering blood sugar, as the amount of sugar your liver produces decreases. “It stimulates the pancreas to release more insulin in a glucose-dependent manner, meaning it primarily works when blood glucose levels are high, reducing the risk of hypoglycemia,” explains the expert.
Mounjaro has demonstrated significant weight reduction in non-diabetics as well. A new study, presented at the European Congress on Obesity in Spain in May 2025, found that a weekly dose of tirzepatide can lead to significant and consistent weight loss for up to 3 years in obese or overweight adults who are not diabetics. “This medicine works on the brain’s hypothalamus, which controls hunger. It helps to suppress appetite and slow down gastric emptying, leading to early satiety and aiding weight loss,” says the expert.
The doses increase gradually, but make sure to follow your doctor’s advice.
If you miss a dose, a jab needs to be given as soon as possible within 4 days after the missed dose.
Hair loss is not a known or common side effect of Mounjaro itself. However, rapid weight loss, which is common with tirzepatide, can lead to telogen effluvium, a temporary hair loss problem. “This type of hair loss is usually reversible and not directly tied to the weight loss drug’s mechanism,” says Dr Juneja. If you experience hair loss while taking Mounjaro, you should be checked for nutritional deficiencies like iron, zinc, vitamin B12 and protein.
Here are some of the side effects of Mounjaro:
Mounjaro injection is considered safe when used as prescribed and under the guidance of a healthcare professional. However, like all medications, it carries potential side effects like constipation and nausea.
Mounjaro is a prescription medication. It is available through select pharmacies and hospitals upon presentation of a valid prescription from a registered doctor.
Mounjaro is contraindicated in individuals with personal/family history of severe hypersensitivity to tirzepatide or components, type 1 diabetics and pregnant or lactating women.
Mounjaro itself is not directly toxic to the kidneys. However, severe gastrointestinal side effects like nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea can lead to dehydration, which, in turn, can potentially worsen kidney function or lead to acute kidney injury, especially in individuals with pre-existing kidney issues.
