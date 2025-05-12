Mounjaro and constipation: Yes, this diabetes drug can affect your bowel movements

Mounjaro may help to lose weight, but it can also affect your bowel movements. Let's find out the connection between Mounjaro and constipation.

Mounjaro is one of the diabetes drugs that can keep blood sugar under control and also help people to lose weight. These two are the key benefits of this injectable medicine, but it also has potential side effects on the body. Constipation is one such health issue. Using Mounjaro to manage type diabetes or drop pounds may have an impact on your bowel movements. It can make your stools harder, so you may end up struggling on the toilet. Fortunately, there are a few things you can do to get relief from constipation.

What is Mounjaro?

Mounjaro is the brand name of tirzepatide, a medicine that comes in a pre-filled pen. It is a blood sugar-lowering medication that is often prescribed to people with type 2 diabetes. “This medicine works by activating two receptors called GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) and GIP (Gastric Inhibitory Polypeptide), which boost the body’s levels of incretins (gut hormones),” shares endocrinologist Dr Sandeep Kharb. It works by stimulating your body’s production of insulin whenever needed. It also limits the quantity of sugar produced by the liver and slows down digestion, helping in reducing blood sugar levels.

The US Food and Drug Administration recommends it to manage blood sugar levels in adults with type 2 diabetes, and not for type 1 diabetes or weight loss. The starting dosage is 2.5 mg that needs to be injected subcutaneously in the abdomen, thigh or upper arm once a week. After four weeks, the dosage can be increased to 5 mg. The maximum dosage of this medicine is 15 mg.

Mounjaro and constipation: A side effect of this diabetes drug

In March 2025, the FDA shared that it received adverse event reports that may be related to people using tirzepatide in doses beyond what has been approved by the agency. According to the agency, people experienced symptoms like vomiting, diarrhea, constipation and abdominal pain. “Constipation is an expected adverse effect of Mounjaro,” says Dr Kharb.

Here’s how Mounjaro and constipation may be linked:

Decreased intestinal movement : This can help control your blood sugar and keep you full for a long time, but decreased intestinal movement might contribute to constipation.

: This can help control your blood sugar and keep you full for a long time, but decreased intestinal movement might contribute to constipation. Reduced appetite : There may be a link between Mounjaro and constipation, as this medication can reduce appetite. “If you don’t eat or drink water much, it can lead to less fibre and fluid intake,” says the expert. Fibre is a nutrient that helps to bulk up poop and make it easier to pass. On the other hand, adequate fluid intake is important, as it helps to soften stools.

: There may be a link between Mounjaro and constipation, as this medication can reduce appetite. “If you don’t eat or drink water much, it can lead to less fibre and fluid intake,” says the expert. Fibre is a nutrient that helps to bulk up poop and make it easier to pass. On the other hand, adequate fluid intake is important, as it helps to soften stools. Changes in absorption of fluids: While taking this medicine, water in your stools may get absorbed, resulting in firmer, more difficult-to-pass stools.

Mounjaro and constipation: How to get relief?

Mounjaro and constipation may be linked, but don’t worry, you can take simple steps to get relief. You just have to focus on simple lifestyle adjustments.

1. Stay hydrated

Make sure to have an adequate amount of water to help soften your stools and promote regular bowel movements. You just have heard of people emphasising on drinking between 8 and 10 glasses of water each day. Well, this healthy habit can help to soften stools and make your bowel movements regular.

2. Get moving

“Constipation can be prevented and treated by regular physical activity, such as walking or swimming,” says the expert. Walking, especially after meals, supports digestion by stimulating intestinal activity. This can help in preventing sluggish movement in the gut.

3. Say yes to fiber

Fiber is not just important to manage weight. “Going for a high-fiber diet can enhance your stool bulk and improve bowel regularity,” says the expert. Along with vegetables, have kidney beans, chia seeds and prunes for constipation management, as they are all rich in fibre.

4. Medications

There are stool softeners that can help you get relief from constipation. Some of the medications include magnesium citrate, docusate sodium, magnesium citrate and polyethylene glycol. Checking with a doctor regarding these medications and their easily available forms is a must.

What are the side effects of Mounjaro for digestion?

Apart from the Mounjaro and constipation connection, it may affect your digestive health in different ways. Other side effects of Mounjaro for digestion include:

Nausea

Vomiting

Indigestion

Diarrhea

“These are typically more intense while starting the medication or increasing its dosage. Over time, your body will be able to adapt. And so, tolerance develops, leading to a reduction in symptom severity,” says Dr Kharb.

However, certain foods and beverages can worsen these issues. “Oily and spicy foods tend to irritate the digestive system, prolonging discomfort and triggering acid reflux. Also, aerated drinks contribute to gas buildup and acidity, aggravating indigestion,” says the expert.

Mounjaro long-term side effects

While there is a link between Mounjaro and constipation, taking the medication to manage type 2 diabetes and lose weight may lead to more side effects. The list includes nausea and acute pancreatitis. It is best to consult a doctor regarding the injectable medication and dosage.

It may lead to muscle loss, as weight reduction affects fat as well as muscle mass.

Acute pancreatitis, a condition that occurs when the pancreas gets swollen up and becomes inflamed in a short period of time, is a rare but documented side effect of tirzepatide (Mounjaro), as per research published in Cureus.

There is a likelihood of gallstones.