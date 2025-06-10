Monsoon is coming! 5 key flu symptoms to look out for

EXPERT SPEAK

This monsoon season, be wary of flu symptoms like persistent cough, body ache and fever. Stay safe with good hygiene and a healthy diet.

As the monsoon season is approaching, it is important to remain alert and detect the first signs of flu. As flu symptoms may be similar to those of common cold or Covid-19, early identification and appropriate treatment gain greater significance. While influenza can affect individuals differently, know five key symptoms to watch for this season.

Common flu symptoms

Why do flu cases increase in monsoon? During the rainy season, the weather gets damp and humid. This creates a conducive environment for viruses and bacteria to thrive, leading to a spike in flu cases and monsoon diseases. Also, the sudden shift from summer to monsoon causes a drop in temperature, increases exposure to moisture and weakens the immune system, making people more susceptible to infections. Additionally, stagnant water and poor hygiene conditions can contribute to the spread of flu-causing pathogens. Here are various common flu symptoms to be aware of:

1. Sudden onset of fever

A rapid high-grade fever, usually greater than 101°F (38.3°C), is one of the most important signs of the flu. In contrast to the common cold, which gradually develops over time, flu strikes suddenly and intensely. A high fever is your body’s way of fighting off the virus, and while it may be brief, it is often accompanied by chills and sweating.

2. Persistent cough

A dry, hacking cough is another common flu symptom. It can start mildly but often becomes severe and persistent. While cough is also a symptom of other respiratory infections, in the case of the flu, it’s typically accompanied by throat irritation and chest discomfort.

3. Body ache and fatigue

Flu can leave you feeling drained, with pronounced muscle aches, joint pain, and fatigue. This overall malaise can last for several days, even after other symptoms have improved. If you’re experiencing unexplained exhaustion or body pain, especially when combined with other flu signs, it’s time to rest and consult a healthcare provider.

4. Sore throat and nasal congestion

A sore throat often develops early in the illness and may be accompanied by nasal congestion, runny nose, or sneezing. These symptoms can be mistaken for a common cold, but when paired with fever and body aches, they more likely point to the flu.

5. Headache and eye discomfort

Many flu sufferers report a throbbing headache and sensitivity around the eyes. This is due to inflammation and the immune reaction of the body to the virus. Some individuals also develop watery or red eyes, which is a symptom that can be misdiagnosed as seasonal allergies.

When to seek medical help?

While most flu cases resolve with rest, fluids, and over-the-counter medications, certain groups such as young children, elderly individuals, pregnant women, and those with chronic conditions are at higher risk of complications. If symptoms worsen or include difficulty breathing, chest pain, dizziness, or persistent vomiting, seek medical attention immediately.

How to prevent flu?

