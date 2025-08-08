Monsoon eye care: Ayurvedic doctor shares tips to prevent eye infections

How to maintain a clear vision and prevent infections during the monsoon season? Practical remedies and lifestyle practices are essential for maintaining eye health.

The monsoon season brings refreshing rains and cool breezes, but it also introduces specific health challenges. In Ayurveda, this season, known as Varsha Ritu, is significant because it profoundly impacts our internal balance of the three doshas—Vata, Pitta, and Kapha. The increased humidity and fluctuating temperatures can exacerbate doshas like Vata and Pitta, potentially leading to discomfort and vision issues. To promote healthy eyesight during this period, incorporating Ayurvedic eye care practices is essential.

To help navigate these challenges, ophthalmologist Dr Neha Metrey shares valuable Ayurvedic eye care tips for maintaining clear vision and preventing infections during the rainy season.

Vata dosha: Increased due to cold, damp, and windy conditions, leading to symptoms like dryness, twitching, and eye fatigue.

Pitta dosha: Accumulates because of humidity and latent heat, causing inflammation, burning sensation, and redness in the eyes.

Maintaining a balance between these doshas is crucial for maintaining eye health during the monsoon, particularly through ayurvedic eye care. Neglecting this can lead to various discomforts, including eye infections, strain, and diminished vision.

How to treat an eye infection in the rainy season?

Ayurveda provides a holistic approach to maintaining optimal eye health during the monsoon season through Ayurvedic eye care. Here are some practical tips and treatments to consider:

Netra tarpana (eye nourishment): One of the most effective Ayurvedic treatments, Netra Tarpana, involves applying medicated ghee over the eyes. This process offers multiple benefits for ayurvedic eye care, providing relief from dryness caused by increased Vata. Nourishment for ocular tissues, enhancing vision as recommended by the American Optometric Association , is beneficial for individuals experiencing computer fatigue or dry eye syndrome. Anjana (collyrium): Using herbal collyrium, such as Sauveuranjana, for daily use as part of Ayurvedic eye care can help cleanse and strengthen the eyes, according to the Journal of Ayurveda and Integrative Medicine . It supports balancing excess Pitta and Kapha, easing discomfort and preventing infections. Nasya (nasal administration): Applying Anu Taila or Shadbindu Taila to the feet nightly is a soothing measure for Vata. This practice nourishes the entire sensory system, including the eyes, and is an essential part of Ayurvedic eye care. Padabhyanga (foot massage): “Massaging the feet with ghee or medicated oil enhances relaxation. It nurtures the connection between the feet and the eyes, as described in Ayurvedic anatomy, and supports Ayurvedic eye care practices.”, says Dr Metrey. Cold water washes: Simple yet effective, Ayurvedic eye care recommends washing your eyes with cold or room-temperature water to relieve burning and irritation. Ensure not to do this immediately after meals for the best results.

How to naturally heal your eyesight with Ayurveda?

In addition to the practices mentioned, several Ayurvedic ingredients support eye health during the monsoon, particularly in the context of Ayurvedic eye care:

Triphala: A revered remedy, effective internally or prepared as an eyewash, offers comprehensive eye care.

Haritaki: “Balances Vata and promotes detoxification”, shares Dr Metrey.

Amalaki: Rich in Vitamin C, it nourishes Alochaka Pitta and supports overall eye health as per the American Academy of Ophthalmology .

Yashtimadhu (Liquorice): Soothes burning sensations when used as an eyewash or in ghee applications.

Diet and lifestyle tips for monsoon

According to Ayurveda, you can follow Pathya – wholesome practices for monsoon – and avoid Apathya – practices which are not good for you.

Do’s

Opt for light, easily digestible, warm foods.

Include trikatu (a combination of dry ginger, black pepper, and long pepper) to stimulate digestion.

Incorporate bitter, astringent, and pungent flavours to counteract doshic imbalances.

Use ghee and oils in moderation to keep Vata well-moisturised.

Enjoy Tarka (spiced buttermilk) post-meals to aid digestion.

Shield your eyes from harsh winds and rain.

Maintain a balanced sleep schedule to avoid excess Vata agitation from night work or screen time.

Stay warm and dry; minimise exposure to damp environments.

Use gentle indoor lighting to prevent eye strain.

Dont’s