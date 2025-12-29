Why do some migraines cause flashing lights or temporary blindness?

How migraines can cause flashing lights and visual problems, how to manage symptoms effectively, and how to determine the underlying brain-related causes.

Have you ever felt a sudden flash of light in your vision or noticed zigzagging lines? This may occur before a severe headache, which could indicate migraines. Migraine symptoms can be different for everyone, but many people have visual disturbances called ‘auras’. Migraines can cause transient visual loss or blindness, primarily due to cortical spreading depression (CSD), a wave of abnormal electrical activity in the brain’s visual cortex. This activity can disrupt blood flow to the retinal vessels, causing symptoms such as shimmering lights, blind spots, or monocular vision. These symptoms usually go away as blood flow returns to normal.

Why do auras happen with migraines?

An aura is a group of sensory symptoms that can happen before a migraine headache. About 30% of people with migraines experience these symptoms, according to the Association of Migraine Disorders. “They often include flashing lights, zigzag lines, or temporary blind spots”, Ophthalmologist Dr Digvijay Singh tells Health Shots. A study by the American Migraine Foundation shows that at least 20% of people experience a visual aura before their migraines, making it a common experience.

What causes these unusual visual experiences? They happen when auras trigger waves of electrical activity in the brain. This is known as cortical spreading depression. “It usually lasts between 10 and 40 minutes and often occurs before the more severe symptoms of a migraine attack”, suggests the doctor. During this period, you may feel confused or experience reactions that are understandable given the unusual nature of these visual symptoms.

Why is my vision shimmering?

If you’ve ever noticed a part of your vision that suddenly disappears or looks like it shimmers, you may have experienced visual symptoms related to migraines. “These issues often start in one spot in your field of vision and can spread, affecting one side of your vision”, warns the expert. They can come with other symptoms like tingling feelings or trouble with speech, making the visual signs of a migraine both frightening and very limiting.

About 10% of people with migraines have a type called acephalgic migraines, as per the American Migraine Foundation. “In these cases, they experience visual symptoms, known as auras, but do not have a headache afterwards”, says the ophthalmologist. This rare type can complicate diagnosis, often leading individuals to seek help for their visual symptoms rather than the underlying issue.

How to help manage migraines?

Recognising the signs of an impending migraine can help you manage the pain better. If you notice unusual visual effects, you can take specific steps. “First, moving to a dark, quiet space can lessen the pain. Staying hydrated is important, so consider having some ginger tea,” suggests Dr Singh. Applying a cold compress to your forehead can provide relief. Additionally, using soothing scents such as peppermint or lavender can help calm you during this difficult time.

To manage migraines effectively in the long term, it’s important to understand what triggers them. “Stress, certain foods, too much caffeine, loud noises, and bright lights can all lead to an attack. Keeping a migraine diary can help you track these triggers,” says Dr Singh. This practice can enhance your self-awareness and help you identify better management strategies.

What kind of migraine causes flashing lights?

For many people, migraines can be a confusing problem, with frequent flashing lights or visual disturbances. It’s important to see a healthcare professional who specialises in eye and brain conditions or neurology. “Treatment options include medications that stop an attack when it starts, like triptans. For people who often have severe migraines, there are also preventative medications, such as beta-blockers and antiepileptics,” says the ophthalmologist. In addition to medications, making lifestyle changes that address individual triggers can be highly effective in managing this condition.

How to live with migraine?

Migraines and auras are not usually dangerous, but they can affect a person’s quality of life. Although it’s rare, having repeated migraine attacks can slightly increase the risk of long-term stroke or blood vessel problems. “This risk underscores the importance of managing migraines effectively and seeking proper medical advice”, explains the doctor. Auras are more than just annoying. They have real neurological causes. By understanding this, we can develop greater empathy for those who experience them.