Why are working professionals in their 30s struggling with metabolic burnout?

Struggling with fatigue at work? Know how metabolic burnout affects 30s and explore tips to revitalise your health and energy levels!

Imagine being 32 years old, doing well in your job and meeting your goals, but feeling a heavy fatigue that won’t go away. If this sounds like you, you might be experiencing metabolic burnout. This condition affects many workers in the busy corporate world, often without them realising it. As you face the challenges of your career, this health issue may gradually reveal its effects, impacting not only your work performance but also your overall well-being.

What is metabolic burnout?

While metabolic burnout is not a medical term, it is often used to describe metabolic syndrome, a group of lifestyle-driven conditions stemming from stress that may increase a person’s risk of cardiovascular disease, Type 2 diabetes and stroke.

Does metabolism slow down in your 30s?

As you move through your thirties, work often becomes busier, and the pressure to perform well increases. At the same time, your body changes in ways you might not notice right away.

Here’s what usually happens:

Metabolism slowdown: “Your metabolism naturally starts to slow down in your 30s, making it harder to burn calories as quickly as before,” “Your metabolism naturally starts to slow down in your 30s, making it harder to burn calories as quickly as before,” Karan Sarin , a Metabolic Health Coach, tells Health Shots.

Muscle mass decline: Muscle mass starts to decline, meaning your body burns fewer calories, even at rest, as per Muscle mass starts to decline, meaning your body burns fewer calories, even at rest, as per Heart Research Institute

Hormonal imbalances: As you approach your 40s, hormone levels begin to change, which can impact your metabolism and energy levels, according to the journal As you approach your 40s, hormone levels begin to change, which can impact your metabolism and energy levels, according to the journal Nutrients

“For women, these changes can mark the start of perimenopause, which may lead to weight gain and trouble sleeping. Men may notice lower testosterone levels. In both cases, insulin sensitivity decreases, allowing the body to store more fat and burn fewer calories,” says the expert.

Does a toxic lifestyle affect metabolic healt h?

opt for processed snacks over traditional foods, conduct video calls instead of in-person meetings, and lose sleep due to excessive screen time, as noted by the National Kidney Foundation The way we live our daily lives can exacerbate metabolic issues. In India, many IT professionals spend hours at their desks with little movement. Sitting too much can slow your metabolism and increase your risk for obesity, heart disease, and diabetes, even if you appear healthy. This is called ‘Metabolically Unhealthy Normal Weight’ (MONO). You may still wear your old jeans, but your liver could be storing hidden fat, and your insulin levels might not be normal. When work comes first, it’s easy to forget about your health. These days, many people

What are the three drivers of burnout?

So, what causes metabolic burnout? Here are the three main reasons:

Chronic stress: “High cortisol levels cause your body to store more fat, especially around the waist, and break down muscle. This response is intended to help in emergencies, but it can harm your health over time”, explains Sarin. Sedentary lifestyle: Nowadays, many people spend eight hours or more sitting each day, which significantly contributes to metabolic decline, as noted in the Korean Journal of Family Medicine . Treadmill desks are almost unheard of in Indian offices. Nutritional chaos: Many people now opt for a simple rusk and chai for breakfast, but this combination can quickly spike blood sugar levels. Just one rusk with chai increased blood glucose by 37 mg/dL, even in people without diabetes. This effect can be even more serious for those with metabolic issues, as noted in the Many people now opt for a simple rusk and chai for breakfast, but this combination can quickly spike blood sugar levels. Just one rusk with chai increased blood glucose by 37 mg/dL, even in people without diabetes. This effect can be even more serious for those with metabolic issues, as noted in the Archives of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences

Is diabetes on the rise in India?

Diabetes in India often develops about ten years earlier than in Western countries, usually between ages 30 and 35, according to the Medical Journal Armed Forces India. This means people are facing health problems sooner. The good news is that this can be changed. Your metabolism can recover with small, steady changes over time.

Here are a few actionable steps to consider:

Take walking breaks: Incorporate a quick stroll every hour to keep your blood circulation and Incorporate a quick stroll every hour to keep your blood circulation and metabolism active.

Choose whole foods: “Transition from processed snacks to whole foods packed with nutrients. Focus on fruits, vegetables, and lean proteins”, shares the expert.

Prioritise sleep: Develop a bedtime routine that fosters deep, restorative sleep.

Making these small changes can lead to real improvements in your health over time.