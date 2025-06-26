Mel Robbins shares 6 habits to start your day with more energy and focus

Want your day to be more productive and boost energy? Then try Mel Robbins' six-step morning routine.

How do you start your day? Wake up and reach for a cup of coffee or tea, or check your phone? If this is how you kickstart your day, then it’s time to change your daily morning habits for better health. Personal growth expert, bestselling author and podcast host Mel Robbins has six simple tips for a healthy morning routine. Following these tips can clear your mind, boost your mood, make you more energetic and productive. Mel Robbins also has a bonus tip to boost happiness! Read on to know how to start your day on a healthy note.

Mel Robbins’ morning routine

“If you want to wake up early feeling more energised, productive, and in control of your day, you NEED to try my science-backed morning routine,” says Mel Robbins in a post on Instagram.

1. Get up when the alarm rings

Pressing the snooze button may be how you start your day, but avoid it. “Lying in bed will make you overthink, get anxious, and even put you in a bad mood. The second the alarm goes off, 5-4-3-2-1 get up,” says Mel Robbins. Pressing the snooze button can lead to disrupted or fragmented sleep that may make people sleepier and have poorer mood, as per an analysis published in the Journal Of Sleep Research.

2. Make your bed and tidy your space

A made bed is a tiny declaration of discipline and a promise kept to yourself. “Clutter stresses out your brain. Clear space, clear mind,” says Mel Robbins. Clutter can increase your stress levels, and make it difficult to focus, according to a study published in The Journal Of Neuroscience. So, start tidying up your room.

3. High 5 in the mirror

Like to give a high 5 to celebrate your success with friends? Try doing it without the help of others. “Give yourself a high 5. No joke. It rewires your brain to focus on self-love and positive reinforcement,” says Mel Robbins.

4. Drink water before anything else

“Hydrate first. Your body is craving water when you wake up. Plus, water boosts mental performance,” says Mel Robbins. During a study, published in the World Journal Of Psychiatry, an association was found between drinking sufficient plain water and decreased risk of depression and anxiety in adults.

5. Take in the morning light

“Morning light resets your body clock, boosts energy, and improves your mental health – even on cloudy days,” says Mel Robbins. Sun exposure has benefits. It can lead to improvements in mood, energy, and sleep quality, as per research published in Environmental Health Perspectives.

6. Move your body

“Walk the dog, stretch on the floor, crank out a workout, whatever fits. Physical movement boosts your mood, clears your mind, and makes you more productive,” says Mel Robbins. A study, published in Primary Care Companion To The Journal Of Clinical Psychiatry, showed that exercise can reduce anxiety, depression, and bad mood. It can improve self-esteem and cognitive function.

Bonus: Hug the people you love

Benefits of hugging should not be ignored, which is why Mel Robbins suggests you to include it in your healthy morning routine. “Hug your partner, your kids, your pet – whoever brings you joy. Science shows physical touch lowers stress and boosts happiness,” says Mel Robbins. During a study, published in Nature Human Behaviour, physical touch was found to be effective in regulating cortisol levels and reducing feelings of depression.

These tips for a healthy morning routine by Mel Robbins are easy to follow and effective. So, try them for better health.