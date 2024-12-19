World Meditation Day 2024: Meditate before bed for better sleep

Are you having trouble sleeping? This World Meditation Day, try various techniques of mediation for better sleep.

Meditation is much more than just focussing your attention on how you breathe. If done in the right way, it can be a great stress buster. This is why you should integrate it into your daily schedule, even if it is just for a brief period. It may also help to improve the quality of your sleep. Doing it in the evening, especially before going to bed, can facilitate a serene transition to slumber. It can improve your sleep quality, and so, make you feel rejuvenated the following day. On World Meditation Day, observed on December 21, let’s learn how to do meditation for better sleep.

What is meditation?

It encompasses more than merely sitting in silence. “It is a holistic practice with an aim to cultivate mental discipline. Whether through breath awareness, mantra (motivating chant) repetition, or visualising serene landscapes, meditation can significantly enhance both mental and emotional well-being,” says yoga expert Fenil Purohit.

The process that helps to train your mind to focus and redirect your thoughts has positive effects on the brain. A study published in Frontiers in 2015 showed that participants who had been meditating for about 20 years had better-preserved brains than non-meditators as they grew older.

Meditation for better sleep

It is a good idea to try various techniques of meditation for better sleep. It is a powerful tool for promoting relaxation,” says the expert. During a 2014 study published in the Sleep journal, researchers found that participants who meditated slept for a longer period of time and showed an improvement in insomnia severity, compared with people who had insomnia but were not on any medication. Here’s why you should do meditation for better sleep:

Reduces stress : There is an association between stress reduction and meditation. It can reduce the negative dimensions of stress, as per research published in JAMA Internal Medicine in 2014. Practicing meditation can lower cortisol levels, the stress hormone, creating a more relaxed environment that is favourable for sleep.

: There is an association between stress reduction and meditation. It can reduce the negative dimensions of stress, as per research published in JAMA Internal Medicine in 2014. Practicing meditation can lower cortisol levels, the stress hormone, creating a more relaxed environment that is favourable for sleep. Calms mind : By focusing on the present moment and letting go of worries, meditation helps quiet the mind, reducing disruptive thoughts that can interfere with sleep.

: By focusing on the present moment and letting go of worries, meditation helps quiet the mind, reducing disruptive thoughts that can interfere with sleep. Promotes relaxation : “Go for meditation for better sleep, as it activates the parasympathetic nervous system, which induces a ‘rest-and-digest’ state,” says Purohit. This response can slow down the heart rate, decrease blood pressure, and prepare your body for a good night’s sleep.

: “Go for meditation for better sleep, as it activates the parasympathetic nervous system, which induces a ‘rest-and-digest’ state,” says Purohit. This response can slow down the heart rate, decrease blood pressure, and prepare your body for a good night’s sleep. Balances sleep hormones : Regular meditation practice can help regulate melatonin levels, the hormone responsible for sleep, resulting in a more consistent sleep pattern.

: Regular meditation practice can help regulate melatonin levels, the hormone responsible for sleep, resulting in a more consistent sleep pattern. Breaks insomnia cycles: Those suffering from insomnia often develop negative associations with sleep. “Meditation fosters a non-judgmental awareness of thoughts, reducing the frustration and overthinking that can affect sleep quality,” says the expert.

Meditation for better sleep: Techniques to try

1. Mindfulness meditation

This technique involves concentrating on your breath or bodily sensations. “It serves as an effective method to clear your mind of distractions and get ready for sleep,” says the expert.

Steps to do mindfulness meditation for better sleep:

Get rid of distractions like your phone from your room, and lie down in a position you feel comfortable in.

Relax, inhale for 10 counts, hold your breath for 10 seconds then exhale for 10 counts.

If your mind wanders off, slowly return your focus to your breathing.

2. Guided meditation

Numerous applications provide guided meditation for better sleep. These audio guides can take you through soothing visualisations or tranquil soundscapes.

Steps to do guided meditation for better sleep:

Reduce the brightness of your device you are using for this type of meditation.

Start playing the audio while lying down in bed and breathing deeply and slowly.

Pay attention to the person’s voice, and try to ignore disturbing thoughts.

3. Progressive muscle relaxation

This approach involves tensing and then relaxing various muscle groups. By focusing on releasing tension, you can significantly enhance your sleep quality, says Purohit.

Steps to do progressive muscle relaxation:

Lie down, relax, and slow down your breathing.

Inhale deeply when you tense your toe muscles, and work your way up to your head.

Hold the tension for five to six seconds then release and relax the muscle for 10 seconds.

4. Simple breathing technique

This simple counting technique focuses the mind on the breath. It can help ease worries or get rid of other troubling thoughts, as per the UK’s National Health Service.

Steps to do simple breathing technique:

Get comfortable in bed then inhale for four seconds through your nose.

Hold your breath for seven seconds then exhale through your mouth for eight seconds.

5. Body scan meditation

If you want to do body scan meditation for better sleep, focus on all the parts of your body.

Steps to do body scan meditation for better sleep:

Lie down, relax, and close your eyes.

While breathing slowly, notice your body weight on your bed.

Pay attention to your face, and soften your eyes, and facial muscles.

Focus on your neck then shoulders, and relax them.

Move your focus to your arms, fingers, back, stomach, hips, and legs.

“You can consider utilising an eye mask, gentle music, or aromatherapy oils to promote relaxation, and enhance your overall meditation experience,” says the expert.

Best time to do meditation for better sleep

Try to start approximately one hour before your intended sleep time. This will enable your mind to relax and prepare for much-needed rest. “Meditating too late in the night may hinder relaxation, while starting too early could lead to premature drowsiness,” says the expert. Concentrate on calming practices to foster a tranquil environment before sleep.

“A duration of 20 to 30 minutes of meditation is generally effective for most people. If you find yourself restless after 10 minutes, consider shortening your session until you discover your ideal length,” says the expert.

Integrating meditation into your evening routine can greatly enhance the quality of your sleep. Keep in mind that even brief sessions can be of great help. So, start doing meditation for better sleep.