World Meditation Day 2024: Meditate before bed for better sleep

Meditation is much more than just focussing your attention on how you breathe. If done in the right way, it can be a great stress buster. This is why you should integrate it into your daily schedule, even if it is just for a brief period. It may also help to improve the quality of your sleep. Doing it in the evening, especially before going to bed, can facilitate a serene transition to slumber. It can improve your sleep quality, and so, make you feel rejuvenated the following day. On World Meditation Day, observed on December 21, let’s learn how to do meditation for better sleep.
It encompasses more than merely sitting in silence. “It is a holistic practice with an aim to cultivate mental discipline. Whether through breath awareness, mantra (motivating chant) repetition, or visualising serene landscapes, meditation can significantly enhance both mental and emotional well-being,” says yoga expert Fenil Purohit.
The process that helps to train your mind to focus and redirect your thoughts has positive effects on the brain. A study published in Frontiers in 2015 showed that participants who had been meditating for about 20 years had better-preserved brains than non-meditators as they grew older.
It is a good idea to try various techniques of meditation for better sleep. It is a powerful tool for promoting relaxation,” says the expert. During a 2014 study published in the Sleep journal, researchers found that participants who meditated slept for a longer period of time and showed an improvement in insomnia severity, compared with people who had insomnia but were not on any medication. Here’s why you should do meditation for better sleep:
This technique involves concentrating on your breath or bodily sensations. “It serves as an effective method to clear your mind of distractions and get ready for sleep,” says the expert.
Steps to do mindfulness meditation for better sleep:
Numerous applications provide guided meditation for better sleep. These audio guides can take you through soothing visualisations or tranquil soundscapes.
Steps to do guided meditation for better sleep:
This approach involves tensing and then relaxing various muscle groups. By focusing on releasing tension, you can significantly enhance your sleep quality, says Purohit.
Steps to do progressive muscle relaxation:
This simple counting technique focuses the mind on the breath. It can help ease worries or get rid of other troubling thoughts, as per the UK’s National Health Service.
Steps to do simple breathing technique:
If you want to do body scan meditation for better sleep, focus on all the parts of your body.
Steps to do body scan meditation for better sleep:
“You can consider utilising an eye mask, gentle music, or aromatherapy oils to promote relaxation, and enhance your overall meditation experience,” says the expert.
Try to start approximately one hour before your intended sleep time. This will enable your mind to relax and prepare for much-needed rest. “Meditating too late in the night may hinder relaxation, while starting too early could lead to premature drowsiness,” says the expert. Concentrate on calming practices to foster a tranquil environment before sleep.
“A duration of 20 to 30 minutes of meditation is generally effective for most people. If you find yourself restless after 10 minutes, consider shortening your session until you discover your ideal length,” says the expert.
Integrating meditation into your evening routine can greatly enhance the quality of your sleep. Keep in mind that even brief sessions can be of great help. So, start doing meditation for better sleep.
Meditation cannot deliver the same depth of rest and recovery that sleep provides. There is a common misconception that meditation can leave you feeling as revitalised as a full night’s sleep. While meditation fosters relaxation, it cannot mimic the intricate processes involved in sleep.
Numerous practitioners believe that extended sessions facilitate deeper insights and enhanced relaxation. But long meditation sessions can present certain challenges. Some practitioners may encounter discomfort or strain from remaining in a static position. Furthermore, mental fatigue or emotional turbulence may occur.
A brief power nap lasting 20-30 minutes can significantly boost alertness and enhance cognitive function, making it an ideal choice for those requiring a swift energy lift during a hectic day. Meditation, on the other hand, offers deeper, long-lasting advantages that go beyond mere energy restoration. It fosters mental clarity, alleviates stress, and nurtures emotional health over time.
