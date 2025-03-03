Measles outbreak in USA claims one life: Know symptoms and how to prevent it

A measles outbreak in the U.S. has led to one death and 164 cases, mainly in children. Here's what you need to know about the contagious disease.

A measles outbreak in the United States of America (USA) has left parents of young children worried about the viral disease that generally affects kids. Measles, known for causing a full-body rash and flu-like symptoms, has been spreading across Texas, USA. So far, a school-aged child—whose age has not been disclosed—has been reported dead in West Texas. This marks the first measles death in the US since 2015, when a woman in Washington state passed away from the disease.

The current outbreak, which began in late January, has severely affected the Gaines County, Texas where 80 cases have been reported. As of February 27, 2025, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports a total of 164 measles cases across 9 U.S. jurisdictions. The majority of those affected are people under the age of 19.

What is measles?

Measles is a highly contagious, serious airborne disease that primarily affects children. The World Health Organization (WHO) highlights it as a communicable disease caused by the measles virus, which is spread through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It infects the respiratory tract and then spreads throughout the body. The measles virus can remain active in the air or on surfaces for up to two hours. One infected person can spread the virus to approximately nine out of 10 unvaccinated individuals they come into close contact with, according to WHO.

While measles can lead to some complications, including encephalitis (brain swelling), pneumonia and even death, you can prevent it through vaccination with the Measles, mumps and rubella vaccine. The disease has no specific treatment, and management typically focuses on reducing symptoms, as per CDC.

Symptoms of measles

A person infected with measles may experience symptoms within 10-14 days of exposure. As per WHO, a rash beginning from the face and spreading to all over the body is the most common symptom of measles. It may last about 5-6 days before it fades. Some of the common symptoms you may experience during this time may include:

Mild to moderate fever

Runny nose

Sore throat

Cough

Red eyes

Rash

Muscle ache or overall discomfort

Measles can also lead to certain complications, which may include blindness, encephalitis (brain swelling), severe diarrhea, dehydration, severe breathing problems and ear infections. These complications can be dangerous and lead to death. People over 30, children under 5 years and pregnant women need to be extra careful during this time.

Is there any treatment for measles?

No, there is no specific antiviral treatment for measles. You can manage the symptoms of measles and prevent complications by taking some preventive measures.

Get plenty of rest to help your body recover.

Drink lots of fluids to keep yourself hydrated.

Take proper medication to reduce fever.

Vitamin A supplements may reduce the severity of the disease, as per WHO.

Drink warm liquids or try remedies like honey for cold and sore throat.

Avoid contact with infected people for at least 4 days.

Seek medical attention to avoid serious complications.

Is vaccination available to avoid measles?

While there is no treatment for measles, the best way to avoid it is by taking the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine. As per medical authorities, children should get two vaccines, one when they are 9-15 months and the second around 15-18 months. Two doses are recommended to boost immunity and prevent outbreaks. If you notice any symptoms, consult your doctor immediately to avoid any problems.