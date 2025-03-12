Measles outbreak and malnourishment linked? Robert Kennedy Jr reveals how it can increase the risk

Robert F. Kennedy Jr, the US Secretary of Health and Human Services, sees a link between measles outbreak in the US and malnourishment. Know if there is any connection between malnourishment and the contagious viral disease.

As measles cases in Texas and New Mexico continue to rise, Robert F. Kennedy Jr, the US Secretary of Health and Human Services, has linked the contagious disease to malnourishment. The measles outbreak reportedly started in Gaines County, Texas, in late January of 2025. As per media reports, over 250 measles cases have popped up in Texas and New Mexico. In a recent statement, Kennedy Jr stated that there is a close connection between nutrition and the disease that mostly affects children. He has also suggested that cod liver oil and antibiotics may help to treat people with measles.

Measles outbreak in the US: What did Robert F. Kennedy Jr say?

In a new interview, Robert F. Kennedy Jr reportedly said that if a person is healthy, “It’s almost impossible for you to be killed by an infectious disease.” According to him, in modern times, there is nutrition, and people have access to medicines. He noted that malnourishment may have a role in the measles outbreak in Texas. “The doctors that I’m talking to on the ground, the leaders of the community, are reporting that the people who are getting sick are people who are (malnourished). Almost all of them were malnourished children,” he told Fox News.

According to him, the best thing people can do to keep the disease at bay is to keep themselves healthy. “It is very, very difficult for measles to kill a healthy, well-nourished person,” Robert F. Kennedy Jr reportedly said.

Measles outbreak and malnourishment: Is there a link?

Yes, there is a strong connection between malnourishment and measles. “When you lack essential nutrients, your immune system becomes weak. This makes your body more vulnerable to health problems like measles, which is caused by the measles virus belonging to the paramyxovirus family,” says emergency and critical care expert Dr Saima Shabnam. Malnourished children or those with a weak immune system are at the highest risk of death from measles, according to the World Health Organization. During a study published in The American Journal of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene in 2022, malnourishment was found to be a key contributor to death in 44.8 percent of childhood fatalities from measles.

{{{htmlData}}}

“Poor nutrition, particularly vitamin A deficiency, makes children more vulnerable to severe measles infections,” says pediatrician Dr Ravishankara Marpalli. Deficiency in vitamins, especially A, may lead to people developing pneumonia from measles. “They may also have diarrhea, blindness and brain swelling from the contagious disease,” says Dr Marpalli.

Measles outbreak: Don’t healthy people get affected by it?

Amid the measles outbreak, you must know that even healthy people can get affected. “It can still be contracted by healthy people if they are unvaccinated or have not developed immunity,” says Dr Shabnam. However, in well-nourished and healthy people, it is usually mild to moderate. “The highest risk remains in unvaccinated children and adults, pregnant women, and immunocompromised individuals like those with cancer,” says Dr Marpalli.

Measles outbreak: Are there side effects of the vaccine?

As the measles outbreak raises concern across the globe, there is an emphasis on vaccination. Here are some side effects of the vaccine you should be aware of:

There may be mild reactions, such as fever, rash, or soreness at the spot where you were injected. “These commonly experienced by people who get the measles shot,” says Dr Shabnam.

In rare cases, more serious side effects, including seizures, may be experienced.

However, there is no credible evidence that has linked the vaccine to widespread harm in children or adults. “The risks associated with measles itself are far greater than the risks posed by the jab,” says Dr Shabnam.

Measles outbreak: Can antibiotics and cod liver oil help to treat it?

Robert F. Kennedy Jr reportedly suggested unconventional remedies amid the measles outbreak. As per media reports, Robert F. Kennedy Jr said that doctors were seeing “very, very good results” from treating the illness with cod liver oil, budesonide (a steroid), and clarithromycin (an antibiotic).

Budesonide : “The steroid is used to treat asthma and respiratory conditions,” says Dr Marpalli. There is no strong evidence that suggests that it helps with measles symptoms like high fever, cough, runny nose and red rashes.

: “The steroid is used to treat asthma and respiratory conditions,” says Dr Marpalli. There is no strong evidence that suggests that it helps with measles symptoms like high fever, cough, runny nose and red rashes. Clarithromycin : Antibiotics, including Clarithromycin, do not target the measles virus. “They can be used only if a secondary bacterial infection like pneumonia occurs,” says Dr Marpalli.

: Antibiotics, including Clarithromycin, do not target the measles virus. “They can be used only if a secondary bacterial infection like pneumonia occurs,” says Dr Marpalli. Cod liver oil: It contains vitamin A, which is beneficial for people with measles. Restoring low vitamin A levels can help prevent eye damage and blindness, and may reduce the number of measles deaths, as per the World Health Organization.

How to treat measles?

Amid the measles outbreak, there is no specific antiviral treatment, so the illness is managed through supportive care.

You should know that hydration is important to prevent dehydration amid the measles outbreak.

“As part of measles treatment, medicines like paracetamol may help to reduce fever,” says Dr Shabnam.

Vitamin A supplementation is needed, as it may reduce the severity of symptoms.

If secondary bacterial infections develop, antibiotics may be prescribed by your doctor.

Hospitalisation is needed if you experience severe complications like pneumonia.

As concerns regarding the measles outbreak grow, know that people who are malnourished may be at a higher risk of death from measles. But even well-nourished people, especially those who are not vaccinated may be affected.