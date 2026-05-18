Can heatwave make PMOS symptoms worse?

How heatwaves make PMOS symptoms worse? Important tips for staying hydrated, managing stress, and making lifestyle changes to improve health.

Heatwaves are occurring every year and lasting longer. This is a problem because they do not just make everyone uncomfortable. They are especially bad for women with PCOS, which is now often called PMOS (Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome). New research published in Frontiers in Endocrinology shows that extreme heat can make some PMOS symptoms worse. So it is important to take steps to protect yourself when it is hot outside.

The impact of heat on hormonal balance

When it gets hot, the body’s main stress hormone, cortisol, goes up. Women with PMOS already get stressed easily. This extra stress can worsen their hormonal imbalance. “It can cause their periods to be irregular, their acne to get worse, and their hair to fall out more”, Nutritionist Dr Rohini Patil tells Health Shots. Also, heat can make it hard to sleep well. Sleeping well is very important for regulating hormones and insulin sensitivity. These are two issues in managing PMOS.

Dehydration and metabolic impact

Another thing that people often forget is dehydration. When it is hot, the body loses fluids quickly. If you do not drink water, it can hurt your metabolism. “Many women with PMOS have trouble with insulin resistance”, says the doctor. Even mild dehydration can make you feel tired, crave food and have blood sugar swings.

Lifestyle changes and weight gain

Heat can also change how people live. When it is hot outside, people are less active. “This can slow down their metabolism. Make them gain weight. This can make PMOS symptoms worse,” shares the expert. When it is hot, people often want processed foods. This can make blood sugar levels unstable.

How to manage PMOS in summer?

When it is hot outside, the important thing you can do to manage PMOS is to stay hydrated. “You should drink water regularly, have electrolyte-rich beverages when needed, and eat cooling foods like fruits, vegetables, and grains”, says the nutritionist. You should exercise when it is cooler, get rest, and use stress-reduction methods like yoga or controlled breathing.

“You cannot avoid heatwaves. You can limit their effect on PMOS. It is essential to know what triggers your symptoms. This allows you to take control of your well-being even when the weather is bad,” says Dr Patil.

By staying hydrated, avoiding excessive sun exposure, and recognising early warning signs, you can better manage your health during these challenging times.