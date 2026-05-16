Why do your sugar levels fluctuate more in summer?

How does summer heat affect blood sugar levels? Effective tips for managing diabetes, staying hydrated, and nourishing your body.

Summer can be difficult for everyone. When it comes to people with diabetes, increasing temperatures are of greater concern because they often notice unusual fluctuations in their blood sugars during summer. Even when they follow their regular diet and medication regimen, hot weather can affect the body in several ways. This includes changes in hydration levels, appetite, insulin action and daily routine. We need to understand the link between summer heat and diabetes to prevent sudden sugar spikes and dangerous drops.

Does heat affect blood sugar levels?

Dehydration is one of the main causes of changes in blood sugar levels in summer. Our bodies lose fluids and minerals through sweating. Dehydration makes blood glucose more concentrated, leading to higher blood sugar. “In addition, insulin absorption from injection sites may also be high during summer, leading to unexpected low blood sugar episodes in some individuals”, Diabetologist Dr Ranjit Unnikrishnan tells Health Shots. So, managing diabetes during summer can be difficult. People with diabetes find it harder to do physical activity and follow their health routines, as they may feel tired due to extreme heat. This leads to an increase in blood sugar.

Dehydration and blood sugar levels

Dehydration and blood sugar are closely linked. Our kidneys have difficulty removing excess sugar from the blood through urine because the body does not have enough water to carry the glucose. This can increase the risk of high blood sugar in summer. Common signs of dehydration include:

Excessive thirst

Dry mouth

Dizziness

Headache

Fatigue

Dark-coloured urine

Ignoring dehydration may lead to severe complications, especially in older adults and individuals with uncontrolled diabetes.

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Summer foods and sugary drinks trigger sugar spikes

In summer, people often crave cold beverages, ice creams, desserts and packaged fruit juices. Unfortunately, these foods are high in sugar.

Sugary drinks can cause a rapid spike in blood glucose levels and worsen diabetes control during hot weather. People often think fruit juices are healthier and drink them in excess. However, as fruit juices lack the fibre found in whole fruits, they can raise blood sugar levels rapidly. Even seasonal fruits such as mangoes, chikoo, grapes, and jackfruit should be consumed in moderation. Portion control plays an important role in diabetes care during hot weather.

Irregular meals may cause low blood sugar

Many people consume comparatively less food during the summer. They often have a poor appetite. They tend to skip meals or maintain irregular meal timings. In such cases, blood sugar levels can go low, especially when they are using insulin or sugar-lowering tablets. Low blood sugar symptoms in summer may include:

Sweating

Shivering

Hunger

Confusion

Weakness

Palpitations

People should avoid long gaps between meals and carry healthy snacks while travelling or spending time outdoors.

Tips to manage diabetes during summer

Following a few simple precautions can help maintain stable sugar levels during hot weather. Have plenty of liquids throughout the day, evenly distributed. Check blood sugar levels often and avoid sugary beverages.

Eat balanced meals: Include fibre-rich foods, vegetables, whole grains and protein to support stable glucose control. Have whole fruits instead of juices. Avoid sugary beverages and fizzy drinks. Have buttermilk, unsweetened lemon water and jeera water instead.

Include fibre-rich foods, vegetables, whole grains and protein to support stable glucose control. Have whole fruits instead of juices. Avoid sugary beverages and fizzy drinks. Have buttermilk, unsweetened lemon water and jeera water instead. Avoid peak heat hours: Reduce the frequency of doing outdoor activities during the hottest time of the day.

Reduce the frequency of doing outdoor activities during the hottest time of the day. Store insulin properly: Keep it at the recommended temperature to maintain its effectiveness.

Keep it at the recommended temperature to maintain its effectiveness. Check your feet regularly: People with diabetes should inspect their feet daily for cuts, redness, or signs of infection, especially during the summer.

Blood sugar fluctuations in summer are common but often overlooked. Dehydration, heat exposure, irregular eating habits, sugary summer foods, and changes in routine can all affect glucose control. With proper hydration, healthy eating habits, regular monitoring and careful diabetes care during hot weather, individuals can reduce complications and maintain stable blood sugar levels throughout the summer season.