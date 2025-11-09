7 tips to manage arthritis flare-ups in winter naturally

Follow easy and natural ways to manage arthritis symptoms in winter: Stay active and eat a healthy diet to reduce discomfort as the temperature drops.

For anyone living with arthritis, winter often brings more than just a chill in the air! It ushers in stiffer joints, sharper aches, and a frustrating drop in mobility. The cold can make even simple movements feel like a challenge, as joints tighten and inflammation flares up. Morning walks turn slower, daily tasks take longer, and the discomfort can sometimes dampen one’s spirit. However, you can manage arthritis symptoms naturally with some pain management tips.

“I’ve spent years speaking with patients about their experiences. Although the precise reasons behind this phenomenon are not entirely understood, various factors contribute to why winter feels particularly tough on joints,” Dr Dhananjay Gupta, Orthopaedic and Joint Replacement Surgeon, tells Health Shots.

Why are joints stiff in winter?

The cold weather can narrow blood vessels, which reduces blood flow to muscles and joints, explains Dr Gupta. When blood flow decreases, tissues can tighten, increasing pain sensitivity. This may lead to more stiffness or discomfort.

Barometric pressure – the weight of the air in the atmosphere – can affect how you feel, especially before cold or rainy weather. When the pressure drops, the tissues around your joints can expand slightly. This may cause extra discomfort for people who already have conditions like osteoarthritis or rheumatoid arthritis. Winter can slow us down. The shorter days and colder weather make many of us less inclined to be active. This decrease in movement can lead to stiffness and weight gain, which puts extra stress on our joints. It can also weaken our muscles, exacerbating joint pain.

Does arthritis pain get worse in cold weather?

If you have arthritis, you may feel stiffer in the morning or find it more challenging to perform daily tasks when the weather is cold outside. “Winter doesn’t directly harm your joints, but it can increase inflammation, making your pain more noticeable,” says the surgeon. Understanding this link is important for managing your symptoms effectively.

How to manage arthritis pain in winter?

Stay warm

Staying warm can help with joint discomfort. Dress in layers to keep warm. Use heating pads or take warm baths to ease your joint pain. A warm environment helps relax your muscles and improves blood flow, which can reduce stiffness and pain.

2. Keep moving

On chilly days, it’s important to keep moving instead of just lounging on the couch. “Regular low-impact exercises, such as walking, yoga, or swimming in a heated pool, help maintain flexibility and keep your joints functioning optimally,” shares the doctor. Movement prevents stiffness, so try to fit in short exercise sessions throughout your day, even if you stay indoors.

3. Maintain a balanced diet

What you eat is important for managing inflammation. Add anti-inflammatory foods to your diet, such as turmeric, flaxseed, walnuts, berries, and leafy greens. These foods provide important nutrients and can help reduce swelling and pain. Remember to drink plenty of water; it keeps your cartilage healthy and cushioned.

4. Watch your weight

Carrying excess weight puts extra pressure on your knees and hips. “Maintaining a healthy weight can help reduce the aches and pains that often occur during winter”, says the expert. Even small changes in what you eat and how you exercise can make a big difference over time.

5. Get sun and vitamin D

Winter days are shorter and often have less sunlight. This can lead to lower levels of vitamin D, which can increase pain and inflammation. Try to get some sunlight in the morning. If you can’t get outside, talk to your healthcare provider about taking vitamin D supplements.

6. Mind-body practices

Stress can make pain feel worse. Mind-body practices, such as breathing exercises, meditation, and mindfulness, can help enhance your mood and manage pain effectively. Spending a few minutes each day on mindfulness can create a positive mindset and help reduce discomfort.

7. Consult with your healthcare provider

If you find it challenging to manage your arthritis symptoms, consult with your healthcare provider for guidance. “They can provide you with personalised advice, suggest adjustments to your medications, or recommend alternative treatments to help you feel more comfortable during the winter months”, says Dr Gupta.