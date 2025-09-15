How to manage computer vision syndrome: 5 expert tips to prevent digital eye strain

Screens play a critical role in our daily lives, allowing us to learn, work, entertain ourselves, and stay connected with others. However, spending too much time in front of a screen can cause health problems, such as Computer Vision Syndrome (CVS), also known as digital eye strain. This condition can lead to eye discomfort, neck pain, poor posture, and difficulties with socialising and communication. It is important to recognise the signs of digital eye strain and learn practical ways to manage it, thereby maintaining your eyes’ health and improving your overall well-being.
Recognising the symptoms of digital eye strain is the first step toward effective management of this condition. Here are five common signs that you may be experiencing CVS:
Effective management of computer vision syndrome involves implementing strategies to reduce eye strain while enhancing overall comfort. Here are five expert tips to prevent digital eye strain:
“Using a larger screen at a greater distance can reduce eye strain”, shares the ophthalmologist. Here’s a list of preferred devices based on size and distance:
“Maintaining moderate brightness on your screens can help minimise eye strain”, shares Dr Singh. Ensure that:
Your body positioning plays a vital role in preventing digital eye strain. Follow these ophthalmologist guidelines: sit at a table and chair rather than using screens while lying down or on a bed. Maintain proper posture to support your neck and back, reducing the risk of cervical spondylitis.
Implementing regular breaks during screen usage is important. Every 20 minutes, look away from your screen. Focus on an object that is at least 20 feet away for a minimum of 20 seconds. This practice helps to reduce eye fatigue and promotes better eye health.
If you require prescription spectacles, make sure to wear them while using screens. Here are additional tips: consider an anti-glare coating on your lenses to reduce strain. Note that while blue-blocking and tinted glasses are popular, they have not been proven to be more beneficial than regular prescription glasses, as per the American Academy of Ophthalmology.
If you’ve already experienced symptoms of digital eye strain, it is important to act swiftly. Here are some additional practices to help:
