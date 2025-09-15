How to manage computer vision syndrome: 5 expert tips to prevent digital eye strain

How to prevent and manage Computer Vision Syndrome? Find the symptoms and get expert tips to reduce digital eye strain for better eye health.

Screens play a critical role in our daily lives, allowing us to learn, work, entertain ourselves, and stay connected with others. However, spending too much time in front of a screen can cause health problems, such as Computer Vision Syndrome (CVS), also known as digital eye strain. This condition can lead to eye discomfort, neck pain, poor posture, and difficulties with socialising and communication. It is important to recognise the signs of digital eye strain and learn practical ways to manage it, thereby maintaining your eyes’ health and improving your overall well-being.

What are the 5 main symptoms of digital eye strain?

Recognising the symptoms of digital eye strain is the first step toward effective management of this condition. Here are five common signs that you may be experiencing CVS:

Dry eyes: A gritty sensation, burning, and reflex watering can all indicate that your eyes are insufficiently lubricated and are often associated with prolonged screen time. Red eyes: "Persistent redness or irregular redness can signal dryness and strain on your ocular muscles, making it important to pay attention to your eye health", Dr Digvijay Singh , Ophthalmologist, tells Health Shots. Sleepy eyes: If your eyes frequently feel droopy or heavy, you may be experiencing asthenopia, a common symptom of digital eye strain that suggests your eyes need rest. Headache and eye pain: Discomfort around your eyes, brow area, or temples often results from poor posture and excessive screen time, indicating both eye strain and cervical spondylitis. Defocus: Difficulty maintaining focus or experiencing blurred or double vision after short periods of screen use can be signs of severe eye fatigue, requiring immediate attention, as per the American Optometric Association .

How to reduce digital eye strain?

Effective management of computer vision syndrome involves implementing strategies to reduce eye strain while enhancing overall comfort. Here are five expert tips to prevent digital eye strain:

Optimise screen size and distance

“Using a larger screen at a greater distance can reduce eye strain”, shares the ophthalmologist. Here’s a list of preferred devices based on size and distance:

Television screen: Best option for displaying content.

Laptop: Second best for productivity.

Tablet: Use when mobility is necessary, as per the Journal of Preventive Medicine & Public Health .

Smartphone: Should be a last resort for longer tasks.

2. Adjust screen brightness and lighting

“Maintaining moderate brightness on your screens can help minimise eye strain”, shares Dr Singh. Ensure that:

Screens are used in a well-lit environment.

Lighting is indirect to prevent glare.

Screens are positioned just below eye level and are of high resolution to ensure clarity and comfort as per the American Optometric Association .

3. Maintain proper posture

Your body positioning plays a vital role in preventing digital eye strain. Follow these ophthalmologist guidelines: sit at a table and chair rather than using screens while lying down or on a bed. Maintain proper posture to support your neck and back, reducing the risk of cervical spondylitis.

4. Follow the 20-20-20 rule

Implementing regular breaks during screen usage is important. Every 20 minutes, look away from your screen. Focus on an object that is at least 20 feet away for a minimum of 20 seconds. This practice helps to reduce eye fatigue and promotes better eye health.

5. Use proper eyewear

If you require prescription spectacles, make sure to wear them while using screens. Here are additional tips: consider an anti-glare coating on your lenses to reduce strain. Note that while blue-blocking and tinted glasses are popular, they have not been proven to be more beneficial than regular prescription glasses, as per the American Academy of Ophthalmology.

If you’ve already experienced symptoms of digital eye strain, it is important to act swiftly. Here are some additional practices to help: