Lymphoma vs common infections: Symptoms that can be easy to overlook

How to differentiate lymphoma symptoms from common infections? Understand when to seek medical evaluation for persistent swelling or fever.

A swollen lymph node, fever, or persistent tiredness is not an early warning sign of cancer. In India, these symptoms are more likely to be linked to a throat infection, a viral illness, a dental infection, or tuberculosis. The challenge is knowing when an apparently routine illness is not behaving as it should. Some symptoms do not neatly fit a single diagnosis. Lymphoma, a cancer of the lymphatic system, can begin with symptoms that look much like those of a common infection. This overlap can make it difficult to recognize when a seemingly ordinary illness needs a closer look. The National Cancer Registry Program of India reported an estimated 43,567 cases of non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2022, underscoring the importance of awareness of its early, nonspecific symptoms.

When does a swollen lymph node need a second look?

Lymph node swelling happens when the body’s immune system reacts to an infection. Someone with a throat infection or dental issues might develop swollen lymph nodes in the neck that eventually shrink as the infection subsides. “On the other hand, lymphoma usually presents as painless, persistent swelling of the lymph nodes in the neck, armpit, or groin,” Dr Rajit Rattan, Senior Consultant & Unit Head – Medical Oncology, Paras Health Gurugram, tells Health Shots. If a person has swollen, progressively worsening lymph nodes, a doctor should conduct investigations rather than automatically assume an infection.

This distinction is especially important in India, where tuberculosis can present similarly. According to the Central Tuberculosis Division, tuberculous lymphadenitis is the most common form of extrapulmonary TB in India, comprising nearly 35% of cases. The lymph nodes in the neck, also known as cervical lymph nodes, are most commonly affected, accounting for 45–75% of cases. The swelling can develop gradually and remain painless over several weeks or even months.

Symptoms that are easy to dismiss

Fever is one of the biggest diagnostic traps. Fever associated with an identifiable infection usually improves as the infection resolves. Recurrent or unexplained fever needs a different approach, particularly when accompanied by drenching night sweats or unexplained weight loss.

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Similarly, fatigue can be equally deceptive. A patient may feel very exhausted after a viral infection, but persistent fatigue can last days or even weeks; however, prolonged fatigue that is unlikely to resolve requires evaluation, especially when accompanied by other signs or symptoms. Moreover, lymphoma can cause itching, loss of appetite, chest pain, and abdominal discomfort, depending on where abnormal lymph tissue develops.

Why does the pattern matter more than one symptom?

A patient with persistent neck swelling illustrates the diagnostic difficulty. Tuberculosis, lymphoma, and other conditions can all cause enlarged lymph nodes. Therefore, the presence of a node alone cannot establish the cause. What matters is its duration, growth, location, associated symptoms, and the patient’s overall clinical history. The same principle applies when someone continues receiving treatment for a presumed infection without improvement. Repeated antibiotics or empirical treatment should not replace reassessment when symptoms persist or progress.

Knowing when to investigate

You can’t diagnose lymphoma based on symptoms alone. Depending on what the clinical exam reveals, the evaluation may include blood tests, imaging, and a lymph node exam. Usually, a tissue diagnosis through a biopsy is required to confirm lymphoma and determine its specific type.

It is not wise to assume canceris alwayss the cause of enlarged lymph nodes. In India, infections such as tuberculosis should be considered and ruled out. But if a swelling keeps growing, or if there is an unexplained fever with drenching night sweats, or significant unintentional weight loss and persistent fatigue, the case should move beyond routine observation.

The most important distinction is not whether a symptom looks like an infection, but whether it actually behaves like one. When the expected recovery doesn’t occur, reassessment can be the difference between prolonged uncertainty and a timely diagnosis.