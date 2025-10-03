Air pollution, smoking, and nagging cough: When to get a lung function test?

With winter on the way and temperatures starting to drop, air quality is becoming a hot topic. It’s not just environmentalists and health experts talking about it anymore, even people are discussing it on social media and in the news. A big part of this conversation revolves around the Air Quality Index or AQI, which indicates how polluted the air is. A higher number means worse air quality, which can lead to serious health problems. In 2024, the World Health Organization WHO reported that just seven countries were up to par with their air quality standards. Shockingly, India had 13 of the 20 most polluted cities, steering attention towards the potential respiratory illness that pollution can cause.
Smoking, whether active or passive, poses grave dangers, especially for kids. Because they breathe more rapidly than adults, children inhale more polluted air, which can lead to long-term health issues. “It’s alarming to think that conditions like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) might start before a baby is even born, thanks to mom being exposed to pollutants and smoking during pregnancy”, Pathologist Dr Moumita Misra, tells Health Shots.
Air pollution mixes various harmful substances, and there are five main contributors to it:
Pollutants come from a bunch of sources like cars, factories, construction sites, and even things in our homes. When we inhale them, they can irritate our airways and cause long-term inflammation. “Some of these tiny particles are really concerning because they can get into our bloodstream and impact organs that are nowhere near our lungs, and there’s even a link to cancer”, says the expert.
Our lungs often let us know when something’s off before it turns into a bigger issue, but we usually write these signals off as no big deal. It’s important not to ignore the common symptoms that can indicate a problem.
The rising pollution levels every year warrant getting a lung function test or pulmonary function test as part of your yearly health check. This is just as important as checking your blood sugar or cholesterol levels. “Spirometry is the test to go for; it’s quick, non-invasive, and gives you a clear picture of how your lungs are working”, shares the expert.
Spirometry is a simple yet effective test that involves blowing into a machine to assess lung function. Here’s what spirometry helps with:
If spirometry shows any issues or if symptoms keep sticking around, doctors might suggest doing some extra tests to get a clearer picture of what’s going on.
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.