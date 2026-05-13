Working long hours? New study shows how it increases obesity risk

How long working hours can lead to obesity? Find out effective ways to stay at a healthy weight while managing work demands.

Doctors are worried about the strong connection between working hours and obesity. New research presented at the European Congress on Obesity shows that the way we work affects our health. Specifically, when annual working hours decrease by 1%, obesity rates in OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) countries drop by 0.16%. This means that the amount of work we do is an important factor for public health. It is now as important as diet and exercise when discussing weight management.

A study of 122,000 participants found that working more than 55 hours per week increases the risk of obesity by 17%. This shows a clear link between heavy work demands and gaining weight. Men and older workers are particularly affected. Therefore, managing work schedules may be just as important as managing diet for those at high risk. Many people struggle to stick to regular exercise routines when work takes up their whole day.

Does working long hours make you gain weight?

Long working hours often lead to ‘time poverty,’ meaning people have less time to exercise, sleep, and cook healthy meals. As a result, workers often turn to high-calorie takeaway foods or quick snacks. Stress is another important factor. Ongoing work pressure raises cortisol levels, which can lead to increased abdominal fat accumulation. Tired employees may also find it hard to control their impulses. This creates a cycle of weight gain, making it a system issue rather than a personal failure.

Some companies are experimenting with four-day workweeks to reduce stress-related health risks. Early results show that shorter hours lower stress and allow for better self-care. However, we need more research to see the long-term effects on weight loss. It’s important to shift our focus from blaming individuals to looking at workplace changes. We should ask tough questions about how our work environment impacts our health. Your weight gain might be more about work pressure than a lack of willpower.

How to stay active during office hours?

Small changes can help reduce the effects of sitting. Try to move every 30 to 45 minutes. You can take a short walk or stretch. “Use stairs instead of elevators, walk while on phone calls, or take a quick stroll after meals,” Dr Astha Dayal, obstetrician and gynaecologist at CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, tells Health Shots. These simple habits can boost your metabolism and energy levels throughout the day.

Select balanced meals and eat mindfully: Healthy eating doesn’t mean following a strict diet. Focus on eating balanced meals that include protein, fibre, and healthy fats. Keep snacks like fruits, nuts, or seeds with you to help avoid junk food. Dr Dayal recommends “being mindful while eating. Pay attention to what you eat and how much, as this can help prevent overeating and support weight management.” Don’t skip exercise: While daily movement is important, regular exercise remains necessary. Activities like brisk walking, yoga, cycling, or Pilates for at least 30 minutes can improve metabolism and overall fitness. Get enough sleep and handle stress: Practising yoga, meditation, or deep breathing can help lower stress. Try to get 7-8 hours of good sleep each night to keep your hormones balanced and energy levels high. Small habits: To prevent weight gain while working at a desk job, you don’t need to make big changes. Dr Dayal suggests that “simple daily habits can help keep you healthy. These include moving more, eating healthier, getting enough sleep, and managing stress.”

Frequently asked questions

How do long working hours lead to weight gain?

Long working hours raise cortisol levels due to constant stress. This hormone causes the body to store fat, especially in the belly. Also, lack of sleep and less time for exercise hurt metabolic health and reduce impulse control.

2. Is the risk of obesity higher in certain groups of people?

The World Health Organisation (WHO) reports that men and older workers are more affected by long work hours. As people age, their bodies go through natural changes that can make it harder to manage weight. The added stress from long hours can make this problem even worse.