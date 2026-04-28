5 reasons other than alcohol that may damage your liver

Learn about the causes of liver damage that are not related to alcohol, such as diet, diabetes, and lack of exercise.

Nearly 30% to 33% of the global adult population is now affected by non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), recently renamed Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease (MASLD). In India, the situation is particularly concerning, and a significant subset already shows signs of liver stiffening, or fibrosis, a key early step towards more severe liver damage. Fatty liver disease now affects nearly 4 in 10 adults, with even higher numbers in urban populations. This makes it critical to understand the hidden, non-alcohol-related causes that damage the liver.

What are the 5 signs of liver damage?

Pathologist Dr Sonal Saxena shares five key reasons beyond alcohol that may harm your liver:

Poor diet and excess sugar intake

Modern diets high in refined carbohydrates, sugars, and unhealthy fats are a leading cause of liver damage. Excess calories are converted into fat, which gets stored in the liver, leading to MASLD, which is commonly known as NAFLD(Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease). Sugary drinks, fried foods, and packaged snacks overload the liver, forcing it to work harder and increasing inflammation over time.

2. Sedentary lifestyle

A lack of physical activity combined with weight gain is one of the strongest risk factors for liver disease. Excess abdominal fat directly contributes to fat accumulation in liver cells. According to health experts, fatty liver is now increasingly seen in younger individuals, even those in their late 20s and 30s, due to sedentary work patterns and minimal physical activity. Regular exercise improves insulin sensitivity and helps reduce liver fat, making inactivity a silent but significant threat.

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3. Diabetes and liver damage

Type 2 diabetes, insulin resistance, high cholesterol, and high blood pressure collectively form metabolic syndrome, a major driver of liver damage. When blood sugar levels remain consistently high, the liver converts excess glucose into fat. Over time, this leads to inflammation and scarring. Research in the Indian Journal of Endocrinology and Metabolism indicates that NAFLD prevalence in high-risk individuals, such as diabetics, can be 60- 70%.

4. Viral infections (hepatitis B and C)

Viral hepatitis remains one of the most serious non-alcohol-related causes of liver damage. Hepatitis B and C infections can silently damage the liver for years without symptoms. India carries a significant burden, accounting for about 11.6% of global Hepatitis B cases, making it a major public health concern, according to the Indian Journal of Medical Research. If untreated, these infections can progress to cirrhosis or liver cancer. Alarmingly, many people remain undiagnosed until the disease reaches an advanced stage.

5. Medications, toxins, and environmental exposure

Overuse of certain medications like painkillers, exposure to toxins, and even herbal supplements can harm the liver. The liver processes everything you consume, and excessive exposure to harmful substances can overwhelm it. Environmental pollutants and chemicals also contribute to liver stress, especially in urban settings.

One of the biggest challenges with liver disease is that it often develops silently. The liver can continue to function even when severely damaged, which can delay diagnosis.