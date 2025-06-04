Ozempic and blindness: Is vision loss a side effect of this weight loss drug?

Ozempic is used for the treatment of diabetes and obesity. But is there a link between Ozempic and blindness?

There is a lot of curiosity around Semaglutide, which is sold under different brands, including Ozempic. It may help to control blood sugar levels and support weight loss. But the medicine, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for type 2 diabetes management, may also cause nausea and diarrhea. These common side effects may disappear once your body gets used to the weekly jabs. However, there are also studies that have linked this medicine to vision loss. Is there any connection between Ozempic and blindness? Let’s find out.

What is Ozempic?

Ozempic (semaglutide) is an injectable medication classified as a glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist. “GLP-1 is an incretin hormone that plays a major role in glucose regulation, especially after eating,” says endocrinologist Dr Dheeraj Kapoor. Administered once weekly via subcutaneous injection, the medicine is primarily used along with a healthy diet and exercise to control blood sugar levels in adults with type 2 diabetes. It is also used for weight loss.

What are the benefits of Ozempic?

Here are some of the benefits of Ozempic:

Lowers blood sugar levels: It stimulates the pancreas to release more insulin when blood sugar levels go up. “This helps to lower blood sugar without a significant risk of hypoglycemia or low blood sugar,” says the expert. It reduces the release of glucagon hormone from the pancreas, which further contributes to lowering blood sugar levels.

It stimulates the pancreas to release more insulin when blood sugar levels go up. “This helps to lower blood sugar without a significant risk of hypoglycemia or low blood sugar,” says the expert. It reduces the release of glucagon hormone from the pancreas, which further contributes to lowering blood sugar levels. Slows gastric emptying: It slows the rate at which the food you eat leaves your stomach and reaches your intestines. “This leads to a feeling of fullness, reduces post-meal glucose spikes, and can help with weight loss,” says the expert.

What is the connection between Ozempic and blindness?

Ozempic and blindness don’t have a direct link. However, there are a few potential indirect links:

{{{htmlData}}}

1. Diabetic retinopathy

For people with pre-existing diabetic retinopathy, a complication of diabetes that affects the blood vessels in the retina, rapid improvements in blood sugar control, such as those seen with medications like Ozempic, can sometimes be associated with a temporary worsening of retinopathy. “This is a known phenomenon in diabetes management, not exclusive to Ozempic. This temporary worsening could potentially impact vision if not monitored,” says Dr Kapoor. In a two-year trial involving people with diabetes and high cardiovascular risk, more cases of diabetic retinopathy complications were seen in participants treated with Ozempic (3%) compared to placebo (1.8%), as per the US Food and Drug Administration.

2. Non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION)

There are studies that have suggested a possible association between Ozempic and blindness. A link between semaglutide and nonarteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION) was found during a 2024 study published in the journal JAMA Ophthalmology. “It is a condition involving sudden vision loss due to a lack of blood flow to the optic nerve,” says Dr Kapoor. A new review, published in JAMA Ophthalmology in January 2025, showed that nine people taking semaglutide and tirzepatide either experienced NAION, papillitis or paracentral acute middle maculopathy. These conditions lead to vision loss.

Ozempic and blindness: Does vision get better after stopping the medicine?

If vision changes were related to a temporary worsening of diabetic retinopathy due to rapid glycemic improvement, vision might stabilise. “It may improve over time, regardless of whether Ozempic is continued, as the overall glucose control improves,” says the expert. If the vision changes were linked to other factors, such as NAION, the outcome would depend on the nature and extent of the optic nerve damage. “In NAION or other eye conditions, vision loss is often permanent, although some people may experience partial recovery,” says the expert. So, the reversibility of vision changes after stopping Ozempic depends entirely on the underlying cause of the vision issue.

Ozempic and blindness: What are the other side effects?

The link between Ozempic and blindness may not be obvious, but there are side effects that you can expect. The side effects of Ozempic primarily involve the gastrointestinal system:

Nausea

Diarrhea

Vomiting

Constipation

Abdominal pain

Less common, but potentially more serious side effects of Ozempic can include:

Pancreatitis

Gallbladder problems like gallstones

Hypoglycemia, especially if used with other anti-diabetes medications like insulin or sulfonylureas.

Acute kidney injury, which is often related to dehydration from severe gastrointestinal side effects.

Ozempic and blindness: How to reduce the risk of vision loss and other side effects?

Preventing potential eye issues and other side effects while on Ozempic involves:

Regular eye exams, which is especially important for people with diabetes. These will help to monitor for any signs of diabetic retinopathy. You need to report any changes in your vision to your doctor promptly.

While Ozempic can be very effective, your doctor will aim for a gradual and safe improvement in blood sugar levels, which might help reduce the risk of temporary worsening of retinopathy. That’s why the dose of Ozempic begins with 0.25 mg once a week then 4 weeks later, it gets increased to 0.5 mg once a week.

Staying hydrated will help to minimise the risk of kidney issues associated with severe gastrointestinal side effects.

It is important to note that Ozempic and blindness are not usually connected, and vision loss is not a commonly reported or an expected side effect of this weight loss drug. However, if you are on Ozempic, and experience any changes in vision, immediately consult a doctor.