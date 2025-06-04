Ozempic and blindness: Is vision loss a side effect of this weight loss drug?

There is a lot of curiosity around Semaglutide, which is sold under different brands, including Ozempic. It may help to control blood sugar levels and support weight loss. But the medicine, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for type 2 diabetes management, may also cause nausea and diarrhea. These common side effects may disappear once your body gets used to the weekly jabs. However, there are also studies that have linked this medicine to vision loss. Is there any connection between Ozempic and blindness? Let’s find out.
Ozempic (semaglutide) is an injectable medication classified as a glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist. “GLP-1 is an incretin hormone that plays a major role in glucose regulation, especially after eating,” says endocrinologist Dr Dheeraj Kapoor. Administered once weekly via subcutaneous injection, the medicine is primarily used along with a healthy diet and exercise to control blood sugar levels in adults with type 2 diabetes. It is also used for weight loss.
Here are some of the benefits of Ozempic:
Ozempic and blindness don’t have a direct link. However, there are a few potential indirect links:
For people with pre-existing diabetic retinopathy, a complication of diabetes that affects the blood vessels in the retina, rapid improvements in blood sugar control, such as those seen with medications like Ozempic, can sometimes be associated with a temporary worsening of retinopathy. “This is a known phenomenon in diabetes management, not exclusive to Ozempic. This temporary worsening could potentially impact vision if not monitored,” says Dr Kapoor. In a two-year trial involving people with diabetes and high cardiovascular risk, more cases of diabetic retinopathy complications were seen in participants treated with Ozempic (3%) compared to placebo (1.8%), as per the US Food and Drug Administration.
There are studies that have suggested a possible association between Ozempic and blindness. A link between semaglutide and nonarteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION) was found during a 2024 study published in the journal JAMA Ophthalmology. “It is a condition involving sudden vision loss due to a lack of blood flow to the optic nerve,” says Dr Kapoor. A new review, published in JAMA Ophthalmology in January 2025, showed that nine people taking semaglutide and tirzepatide either experienced NAION, papillitis or paracentral acute middle maculopathy. These conditions lead to vision loss.
If vision changes were related to a temporary worsening of diabetic retinopathy due to rapid glycemic improvement, vision might stabilise. “It may improve over time, regardless of whether Ozempic is continued, as the overall glucose control improves,” says the expert. If the vision changes were linked to other factors, such as NAION, the outcome would depend on the nature and extent of the optic nerve damage. “In NAION or other eye conditions, vision loss is often permanent, although some people may experience partial recovery,” says the expert. So, the reversibility of vision changes after stopping Ozempic depends entirely on the underlying cause of the vision issue.
The link between Ozempic and blindness may not be obvious, but there are side effects that you can expect. The side effects of Ozempic primarily involve the gastrointestinal system:
Less common, but potentially more serious side effects of Ozempic can include:
Preventing potential eye issues and other side effects while on Ozempic involves:
It is important to note that Ozempic and blindness are not usually connected, and vision loss is not a commonly reported or an expected side effect of this weight loss drug. However, if you are on Ozempic, and experience any changes in vision, immediately consult a doctor.
Ozempic-related weight loss could potentially contribute to a change in facial appearance, including the appearance of sunken eyes, simply due to the loss of fat tissue in the face.
Ozempic primarily affects the pancreas by stimulating insulin secretion, and stomach by slowing gastric emptying. It can also impact kidneys. Severe dehydration from gastrointestinal side effects could affect kidney function.
Ozempic should be avoided by people with known hypersensitivity to semaglutide or its ingredients. Caution is advised for those with a history of pancreatitis or severe gastrointestinal issues.
Generally, there are no specific vitamins that are contraindicated with Ozempic. However, it's better to inform your doctor about all medications and supplements you are taking, including vitamins.
