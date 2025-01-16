HMPV and kidney health: Is there a link between the conditions?

While hMPV is a respiratory virus, it can impact your body in multiple ways. Check out the link between hMPV and kidney health and ways to prevent damage.

Reports of multiple cases of the Human Metapneumovirus (hMPV) have been reported in India. While the virus primarily impacts the respiratory system, it can have an indirect impact on kidney health in some cases. Severe respiratory infections can cause fever, dehydration, and reduced fluid intake, which can strain the kidneys. Besides this, there are changes in the body such as inflammation and a chance of sepsis, a condition that causes the body’s immune system to attack itself, which links hMPV and kidney health. What makes this even more dangerous is that it might be difficult to spot any damage by the virus to the kidneys. However, early diagnosis and appropriate treatment of hMPV infection can help minimise the risk of complications, including kidney problems.

What is hMPV?

HMPV or Human Metapneumovirus belongs to the family Pneumoviridae and there’s been an increasing number of cases that have been reported in China. It is transmitted through droplet, aerosol and fomites transmission. It binds to the mucosa (a moist tissue that lines the nasal cavity) and gains entry to the lungs, explains nephrologist and kidney transplant specialist Dr Topoti Mukherjee. The incubation period can vary between 3 to 6 days. It is found to be more common during the winter and fall seasons.

HMPV and kidney health: How are the two linked?

The link between hMPV and kidney health is not very prominent and has not been noticed much. It is a rare occurrence, mostly prevalent in people who have underlying kidney conditions or weakened immune systems. However, in severe cases, a relationship between hMPV and kidney health has been found. The infection tends to increase the risk of acute kidney injury (AKI). Cytokine storm, a condition where the body produces too many inflammatory cytokines, can also cause AKI. Here’s how it can impact the kidneys:

1. Dehydration

The first link between hMPV and kidney health is that the infection can cause dehydration in the body. It can cause fever, cough and runny nose, resulting in loss of fluids via sweating, respiratory secretions and decreased fluid intake. A study published in the journal Infectious Disease Reports states that high fever, due to hMPV, may increase the likelihood of dehydration. Reduced intake of fluids and blood flow to the kidneys may impair their ability to filter certain waste products.

{{{htmlData}}}

2. Sepsis

Another potentially dangerous link between hMPV and kidney health is the chance of sepsis. Sometimes hMPV infections may result in sepsis, a life-threatening clinical condition caused when the body’s immune system overreacts to infections. “Such widespread inflammation also affects the renal areas, thereby decreasing blood supply and causing severe damage to kidneys,” says Dr Mukherjee.

3. Immune Response

The World Health Organization states that the hMPV can cause infection of the lung (pneumonia) or inflammation of the airways to the lungs. However, inflammation can happen in the kidneys too. Another link between hMPV and kidney health is that the body’s immune response to hMPV can sometimes cause inflammation in various organs, including the kidneys. This inflammation can damage kidney cells and impair their function.

4. Medications

Some medications for the treatment of hMPV or complications caused by it may have side effects that can be nephrotoxic, a condition that leads to toxicity in the kidneys. Besides this, there can be some serious problems in patients who have undergone prior kidney transplants. Immunosuppressive medications are prescribed in this case and that can exacerbate the impact of the virus. This can lead to more complications.

HMPV and kidney health: How to prevent damage?

When it comes to hMPV and kidney health, there are quite a few steps that you can take to prevent any impact. “Kidney infections caused due to hMPV can be prevented by reducing the chance of dehydration, sepsis and inflammation,” explains Dr Mukherjee. Keep yourself well hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids. Immediately consult a doctor if the symptoms are severe or there are signs of sepsis. Take in only prescribed drugs. A healthy lifestyle through proper diet, exercise and sufficient sleep enhances the immune system which can potentially help reduce the severity of damage to the kidneys.

HMPV and kidney health: Diagnosis

When it comes to hMPV and kidney health, recognising kidney infections caused by the virus is usually a bit tricky as it is an indirect effect. “Doctors may suspect the same if symptoms of kidney injury appear along with hMPV infection. Blood tests can reveal elevated levels of creatinine and blood urea nitrogen (BUN), indicating impaired kidney function. Urine tests may reveal abnormalities in the presence of proteins or red blood cells,” explains Dr Mukherjee. However, remember, these symptoms can be a result of other diseases as well and further investigations might be necessary to arrive at the specific cause of the infection.

hMPV and kidney health: Treatment

Treatment for kidney diseases that are a consequence of hMPV should include rehydration with intravenous fluids, usage of medications that prevent sepsis and reduction of inflammation. “In very extreme cases, a patient may require dialysis,” says Dr Mukherjee. Blood and urine tests monitor how the kidney will function after the disease is controlled. It is best to consult your doctor to know what will be the best treatment in your case.