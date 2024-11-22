Can air pollution lead to a heart attack?

Air pollution can harm your lungs and lead to respiratory problems. It can also affect your heart. Find out the link between air pollution and heart attack.

In cities like Delhi, the air can get dense, especially during the winter months. The smog can get so dense that you can barely see the sky and buildings a few blocks away. This poor air quality is not just an eyesore, but also a serious health concern in multiple cities across the globe. One of the biggest dangers of air pollution is its impact on heart health. The toxic chemicals and particles in the air can strain your heart, damage blood vessels, and even trigger heart attacks or strokes. In cities where air quality often reaches hazardous levels, it is crucial to understand the connection between air pollution and heart attack in order to protect yourself.

What is air pollution?

Air pollution is when harmful substances like dust, smoke, and chemicals get mixed into the air, making it dirty and unhealthy to breathe. These pollutants can come from many sources, such as cars, factories, burning fuel, construction sites, and even wildfires. Bursting crackers also contribute to poor air quality index (AQI). When these harmful particles and gases enter the air, they can affect the environment and cause serious health problems, especially for the lungs and heart. People living in areas with high air pollution may experience breathing difficulties, allergies, and an increased risk of serious diseases like asthma, heart attacks, or even lung cancer. In the long term, air pollution can lead to global problems like climate change.

According to the American Heart Association, someone in the US has a heart attack every 40 seconds. Nearly half of Americans have at least one of the three major risk factors for heart disease, such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or smoking. While these are common causes of heart attacks, growing evidence shows that air pollution and heart attacks are linked with each other and can significantly increase the risk of other heart diseases.

Can air pollution cause a heart attack, stroke, or other heart diseases?

Air pollution is responsible for over three million deaths each year due to ischemic heart disease and stroke, which is more than the traditional heart disease risk factors such as diabetes, smoking, or obesity, according to the European Society of Cardiology. Air pollution and heart attack are linked, as polluted air can harm your heart by making the blood vessels and heart work harder. When you breathe in dirty air with harmful chemicals and particles, such as fine particulate matter (PM2.5), carbon monoxide, and nitrogen dioxide, they enter your lungs and can travel into your bloodstream. As per the British Heart Foundation, air pollutants can:

Cause inflammation and damage blood vessels, increasing plaque buildup

Narrow arteries, reducing blood flow to the heart

Increase blood clotting risk

Raise blood pressure by making your heart pump harder

Disrupt the heart’s electrical system, affecting the heartbeat

Put extra strain on the heart by making it work harder

As a result, exposure to air pollution raises the risk of serious heart problems like heart attacks and strokes, especially for those with existing heart conditions or living in polluted areas. The American Heart Association explains that short-term exposure to air pollution can trigger the risk of heart attack, stroke, arrhythmias, and heart failure in vulnerable individuals, such as the elderly or those with preexisting medical conditions. However, the risk of death from air pollution and heart attack is much higher with long-term exposure.

Air pollution and heart attack: Who is at higher risk?

Certain people are more vulnerable to heart disease, especially if they are exposed to air pollution. Those at higher risk include:

Older adults, particularly those living in polluted cities, are more likely to suffer from heart conditions.

Individuals who have had heart attacks, angina, bypass surgery, angioplasty (with or without a stent), strokes, blockages in arteries, heart failure, or arrhythmias.

People with conditions like diabetes or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Men over 45 and women over 55 are also more prone to heart disease.

Those with a family history of heart disease or stroke, especially if it occurred early.

Individuals with high blood pressure or high cholesterol levels.

People who are overweight, inactive, or smoke cigarettes.

All these factors increase the chances of air pollution and heart attack.

How to protect yourself from air pollution?

These simple 15 tips can help reduce your exposure to harmful pollutants and keep you safe.

Check the air quality index regularly to know when pollution levels are high to reduce your risk of air pollution and heart attack.

On days with high pollution, try to stay indoor, especially during peak hours (early morning or evening).

Prevent polluted air from entering your home by keeping windows closed when air quality is poor.

Buy a good air purifier to clean the indoor air, especially in your bedroom or living room, to reduce air pollution and heart attack risks.

Regularly ventilate your home, but do it during times of lower pollution, such as early morning or late evening.

Avoid using harsh cleaning products and smoking indoors, which can add to pollution levels.

Use an N95 or KN95 mask when going outside during high pollution days to filter out harmful particles.

Plant indoor plants, as they can help absorb air pollutants, improving the overall air quality of your house and lowering the risk of air pollution and heart attack.

Drink plenty of water to help your body eliminate toxins, including those from polluted air.

Drink herbal teas such as ginger, peppermint, and chamomile to soothe your throat and clear your airways.

Eat a diet rich in antioxidants, vitamin C and omega-3 fatty acids, which can help protect your lungs and heart from the effects of pollution.

If you exercise, try to do so indoors during times of high air pollution to avoid inhaling harmful particles.

If walking or cycling outside, try to avoid areas with high traffic congestion.

Reduce your exposure to traffic pollution by walking, cycling, or using public transport instead of driving.

If possible, use electric vehicles or carpools to reduce air pollution and heart attack triggers.

By following these steps, you can lower your risk of heart problems.