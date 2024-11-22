Can air pollution lead to a heart attack?

Chat with
In cities like Delhi, the air can get dense, especially during the winter months. The smog can get so dense that you can barely see the sky and buildings a few blocks away. This poor air quality is not just an eyesore, but also a serious health concern in multiple cities across the globe. One of the biggest dangers of air pollution is its impact on heart health. The toxic chemicals and particles in the air can strain your heart, damage blood vessels, and even trigger heart attacks or strokes. In cities where air quality often reaches hazardous levels, it is crucial to understand the connection between air pollution and heart attack in order to protect yourself.
Air pollution is when harmful substances like dust, smoke, and chemicals get mixed into the air, making it dirty and unhealthy to breathe. These pollutants can come from many sources, such as cars, factories, burning fuel, construction sites, and even wildfires. Bursting crackers also contribute to poor air quality index (AQI). When these harmful particles and gases enter the air, they can affect the environment and cause serious health problems, especially for the lungs and heart. People living in areas with high air pollution may experience breathing difficulties, allergies, and an increased risk of serious diseases like asthma, heart attacks, or even lung cancer. In the long term, air pollution can lead to global problems like climate change.
According to the American Heart Association, someone in the US has a heart attack every 40 seconds. Nearly half of Americans have at least one of the three major risk factors for heart disease, such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or smoking. While these are common causes of heart attacks, growing evidence shows that air pollution and heart attacks are linked with each other and can significantly increase the risk of other heart diseases.
Air pollution is responsible for over three million deaths each year due to ischemic heart disease and stroke, which is more than the traditional heart disease risk factors such as diabetes, smoking, or obesity, according to the European Society of Cardiology. Air pollution and heart attack are linked, as polluted air can harm your heart by making the blood vessels and heart work harder. When you breathe in dirty air with harmful chemicals and particles, such as fine particulate matter (PM2.5), carbon monoxide, and nitrogen dioxide, they enter your lungs and can travel into your bloodstream. As per the British Heart Foundation, air pollutants can:
As a result, exposure to air pollution raises the risk of serious heart problems like heart attacks and strokes, especially for those with existing heart conditions or living in polluted areas. The American Heart Association explains that short-term exposure to air pollution can trigger the risk of heart attack, stroke, arrhythmias, and heart failure in vulnerable individuals, such as the elderly or those with preexisting medical conditions. However, the risk of death from air pollution and heart attack is much higher with long-term exposure.
Certain people are more vulnerable to heart disease, especially if they are exposed to air pollution. Those at higher risk include:
All these factors increase the chances of air pollution and heart attack.
These simple 15 tips can help reduce your exposure to harmful pollutants and keep you safe.
By following these steps, you can lower your risk of heart problems.
