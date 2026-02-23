Colon polyps: 5 lifestyle changes to prevent polyps from turning into cancer later in life

5 simple lifestyle changes to help prevent colon polyps from turning into cancer. These changes will also support a healthy digestive system.

A healthy colon is important for your overall health. Colon polyps are often harmless, but they can be signs of colorectal cancer, which is a leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide. The fact that lifestyle changes can help reduce the number of colon polyps.

What is a colon polyp?

Colon polyps are abnormal growths in the lining of the large intestine, Oncosurgeon Dr Tirathram Kaushik tells Health Shots. They can differ in size, shape, and type.

The two main types are adenomatous polyps (adenomas) and hyperplastic polyps:

Adenomatous polyps (adenomas)

Adenomas are precancerous polyps, meaning they can become colorectal cancer over time.

They usually come from the glands in the colon and rectum.

There are three types of adenomas based on how they look under a microscope: tubular adenomas, villous adenomas, and tubulovillous adenomas.

2. Hyperplastic polyps

Hyperplastic polyps are typically benign and less likely to develop into cancer.

They happen when there is an overgrowth of cells in the colon or rectum.

Most hyperplastic polyps don’t carry much cancer risk, but larger ones or those with certain features may need closer inspection.

What is the relationship between colon polyps and colon cancer?

The link between colon polyps and colon cancer is important because certain types, especially adenomatous polyps, can lead to cancer. Regular screenings, such as colonoscopies, are important for detecting and removing polyps before they become cancerous. This can lower the chances of getting colon cancer. It is essential to monitor polyps and follow any recommended treatments or check-ups for good colorectal health.

What are 5 ways to prevent colorectal cancer?

Colorectal cancer can often be prevented by making some simple lifestyle changes. Here are five easy strategies to consider that can make a big difference.

Fibre and plant-based foods

Bright colours of fresh fruits and vegetables can help you lower your risk of colorectal cancer. Dr Kaushik says, “Eating more plant-based foods, such as fruits, vegetables, legumes, and whole grains, can reduce this risk”. On the other hand, eating red and processed meats can significantly increase your risk.

If you’re looking to add more fibre to your diet, consider traditional dishes made with dals, millets, and whole-grain rotis. “Cut back on processed meats like sausages, and when you can, swap some meat for healthy fish or protein-rich legumes. A daily fibre goal of 25 to 35 grams can improve your gut health,” says the doctor.

2. Lifestyle changes

Keeping a healthy weight is important for both your looks and your health. Extra weight and habits like smoking and drinking too much alcohol raise the risk of colorectal cancer. Dr Kaushik recommends “regular physical activities, such as walking, cycling, or yoga. Try to get at least 30 to 45 minutes of aerobic exercise each day, along with some resistance training.”

A balanced life includes movement and mindfulness; making simple lifestyle changes can improve your life. “Reducing alcohol intake or quitting smoking can help you control your weight and enhance your overall well-being”, says the doctor. Research in News in Health supports these habits, and you can easily fit them into your busy schedule.

3. Focus on preventive screening

In healthcare, preventing illness is often more effective than treating it. “Regular screenings for colorectal cancer can save lives by allowing early detection”, says the expert. Although India does not yet have a nationwide screening program, research published in The BMJ shows that organised screening can reduce mortality rates.

Dr Kaushik emphasises “colorectal cancer (CRC) often develops without obvious symptoms. Polyps can be present for a long time before anyone notices. That’s why it’s important to be aware and get screened early.” If you have a higher risk, especially if you have a family history of CRC, you should start screening at age 45. Consult your healthcare provider to determine which tests are best for you. This way, you can take control of your health.

4. Recognise symptoms early

Awareness is very important, as early colorectal cancer may not show any symptoms. Still, any changes in your bowel habits should be taken seriously. Dr Kaushik points out “key symptoms to watch for: changes in how often you go to the bathroom, blood in your stools (visible or hidden), unexplained low iron levels, and unexpected weight loss.”

Ignoring important health signs in your health journey is not getting regular check-ups. “Acting quickly can help identify problems early, improving treatment success”, says the doctor. If you see persistent rectal bleeding or any lasting changes in your bowel habits, seek medical advice right away.

5. Support your gut microbiome

Did you know that your gut is home to trillions of tiny organisms? These microorganisms constitute the gut microbiome, which is important for human health. Dr Kaushik highlights, “A healthy gut can lower the risk of colon cancer. Eating a high-fibre diet and including fermented foods can help increase the diversity of your microbiome, which is good for your gut health.”

Consume more fibre-rich foods and fermented staples, such as curd, idli, and dosa batter. These foods help nourish your body and support a healthy gut. A study in the ISRN Nutrition suggests that probiotics may be helpful. “Still, it is better to focus on whole, minimally processed foods rich in fibre. Avoid unnecessary antibiotics to affect your gut health positively,” says the oncologist.