5 daily lifestyle changes to manage Inflammatory Bowel Disease symptoms

EXPERT SPEAK

How to manage symptoms of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD)? Improve your overall health with practical tips and dietary advice.

Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) is now seen as a common digestive problem, rather than a rare one. An increasing number of younger adults are visiting gastroenterologists for ongoing stomach problems. These issues are often confused with heartburn, food sensitivities, or stomach troubles caused by stress, and recognising early warning signs before serious intestinal damage occurs is important.

What is Inflammatory Bowel Disease?

IBD mainly consists of Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. Both these conditions cause long-lasting inflammation in the digestive system. IBD is an immune system condition that causes chronic inflammation, not an occasional upset stomach. This can cause periods of worsening symptoms (flare-ups) and times when symptoms improve (remission).

Ongoing diarrhoea is a very common sign, especially if it persists for weeks rather than just a few days. People may notice blood or mucus in their stool, have abdominal cramping, feel an urgent need to go to the bathroom or lose weight for no apparent reason. Constant fatigue is another frequently overlooked symptom. According to experts, chronic inflammation, nutrient absorption issues, and a malfunctioning gut can all lead to fatigue, even if you’re getting enough rest.

What are the early signs of IBD?

IBD doesn’t only impact the intestines. Other symptoms include joint pain, mouth sores, skin rashes, and loss of appetite, indicating the condition is more common than many people realise. The symptoms can vary widely and resemble regular stomach problems, which often leads to a delayed diagnosis. Medicine is a massive part of treatment, but the way we live can really influence how well we manage symptoms and how happy we are in our lives.

How to manage IBD naturally?

Here are five changes experts say can help you manage IBD more successfully:

Avoid trigger foods

There’s no one “IBD diet” that works for everyone. But many people with this condition find that their symptoms worsen after eating spicy foods, highly processed foods, or greasy foods. Keeping a food diary can help you identify which foods or circumstances trigger your reactions.

2. Consume more gut-friendly foods

Try to eat small, balanced meals that are easier to digest. This can help to relieve the pressure on an inflamed bowel. Ensure you are getting enough protein, water, and vitamins, especially during flare-ups, when your body may not absorb nutrients as well.

3. Keep stress levels down

Stress doesn’t cause IBD, but it can make symptoms worse and trigger flare-ups. Connecting the brain and the gut can help improve gut health. Ways to relax, get emotional support and manage sleep.

4. Avoid smoking and unnecessary self-medication

Smoking is closely linked to making Crohn’s disease worse. Using too many painkillers or unregulated supplements can worsen inflammation in the intestines.

5. Keep yourself physically active

Gentle exercises such as walking, stretching or yoga can promote healthy digestion, reduce stress and help keep your immune system in balance without overworking your body.

Experts stress that people should not ignore or normalise repeated digestive symptoms. Early diagnosis and a long-term management plan can significantly reduce complications and improve quality of life. The message on this is that ongoing gut symptoms are not always “just acidity”. Sometimes the body is warning you that there is ongoing inflammation that needs medical attention.