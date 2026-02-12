Does pain in the left arm always indicate a heart attack? Cardiologist explains

Left arm pain can signal heart issues, but often stems from other conditions. Learn the causes, symptoms, and when to seek medical care.

Pain in the left arm does not always mean a heart attack. While it’s a common sign of heart problems, it can also result from issues like muscle strain, pinched nerves, or injury. It’s important to note that the heart and left arm share nerve pathways, making it difficult to distinguish them without a medical check-up. So, watch for additional symptoms.

When someone says they have pain in their left arm, it could be a sign of a heart attack. But is it always an alarm? Dr Brajesh Kunwar, an Interventional Cardiologist at Hiranandani Hospital in Vashi, tells Health Shots that there are many possible causes of this pain. You may also want to learn about 5 other causes of chest pain unrelated to a heart attack.

How to know left arm pain is heart-related?

A heart attack is a common cause of left arm pain, especially in adults. However, this isn’t always the case, as it can depend on the person’s age and other symptoms. When someone middle-aged or older experiences this kind of pain, doctors often think about heart-related issues. Still, not all left arm pain means there is a heart attack.

“A heart attack can show other symptoms. Look for signs like sweating, nausea, anxiety, or a feeling of wanting to vomit. If you have these symptoms along with left-arm pain, it could be serious. Seek medical help right away,” Dr Kunwar says.

What causes left arm pain without a heart condition?

If your left arm is hurting, there may be many reasons that aren’t related to your heart. Here are some common causes of left arm pain:

Local musculoskeletal conditions Conditions like shoulder arthritis or cervical spondylosis can cause pain in your left arm. If you sit at a desk for long periods, especially if you are left-handed, monitor for any discomfort. Pain may indicate an issue, and it may be advisable to consult a professional. Cervical compression

Nerve compression in the neck is a common cause of pain. When a nerve in the shoulder is pinched, it can cause pain or tingling in the arm. Issues with the nerves that control the diaphragm can also cause arm discomfort. Talking to a healthcare professional can help explain these connections.

3. Shoulder injuries

Shoulder injuries, whether from a sports incident or a fall, can cause pain that spreads to the arm. Problems such as dislocations, fractures, or soft-tissue growths (e.g., tumours or lipomas) can cause serious symptoms. These conditions should be checked right away.

4. Local infections

Infections can cause left arm pain. For example, herpes zoster can cause inflammation that leads to arm discomfort. If you notice unusual symptoms, it’s important to consider all possibilities.

5. Sleeping position

Your sleeping position might be causing some issues. If you sleep awkwardly, it can lead to nerve compression and pain. If you wake up with sudden arm pain, it’s a good idea to review your sleep habits.

What are the warning signs before a heart attack?

The expert says to look for a specific set of signs that often come with heart problems: “a typical heart attack includes not just arm pain, but also other symptoms like sweating, nausea, low blood pressure, dizziness, or worse pain when you exercise.”

If you notice that your pain gets worse when you walk or during stressful situations, it might indicate a heart problem. “If you have risk factors like a family history of heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, or high cholesterol, doctors will take your concerns more seriously”, says the expert.