Chagas disease spreading in US: CDC warns of rising kissing bug infection

Chagas disease, spread by kissing bugs, is now reported in 32 US states. Experts warn that it can cause serious heart issues if left undiagnosed and untreated.

A new warning from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has sparked concern as Chagas disease, once limited mostly to Latin America, is now spreading across the United States. Transmitted by a blood-sucking insect known as the ‘kissing bug,’ this disease is gaining ground in at least 32 US states, including Texas, Arizona, and California. What makes it especially dangerous is its ability to silently damage the heart over time, often without early symptoms. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 7 million people globally are infected, leading to over 10,000 deaths annually. With over 300,000 people in the US potentially infected, and less than 2 percent aware of it, experts are urging greater awareness and early testing.

What is Chagas disease?

Chagas disease is caused by a parasite called Trypanosoma cruzi, typically spread by triatomine bugs, commonly known as kissing bugs. These insects feed on human blood and often bite near the face, hence the nickname. The parasite lives in their feces, which can enter the body through mucous membranes, eyes, or broken skin.

How does it spread?

Transmission primarily occurs when a kissing bug bites and then defecates near the wound. If a person unknowingly rubs the bug’s infected feces into the bite, eyes, or mouth, the parasite can enter the bloodstream. Other ways it spreads include:

From mother to baby during pregnancy (congenital transmission)

Through blood transfusions or organ transplants

Rarely, through contaminated food or drink

According to the CDC, kissing bugs have been documented in at least 32 US states, with both animal and human infections reported.

Symptoms: Why It is called a ‘Silent Killer’

Chagas disease often goes unnoticed in its acute phase, which may include mild symptoms like:

Fever

Rash

Swelling at the bite site

Fatigue

Body aches

Loss of appetite

These symptoms often disappear on their own. But if untreated, the disease enters a chronic phase that can last for decades. Serious symptoms include:

Irregular heartbeat or arrhythmia

Heart failure

Sudden cardiac arrest

Difficulty swallowing or chronic constipation

Most people do not realise they are infected until heart or digestive problems appear years later.

Prevention and treatment

Early detection is critical. Blood tests can confirm the infection, and two medications, benznidazole and nifurtimox, are effective if taken early, especially in children or during the acute phase. Monitor for symptoms if you:

Have unexplained fever or fatigue after a bug bite

Live in or have traveled to affected areas

Notice swelling around the eyes (especially in children)

How to protect yourself and your family?

You can lower your risk of Chagas disease by:

Using insecticides in sleeping areas

Sealing homes to prevent bug entry

Sleeping under bed nets in at-risk areas

Avoiding unpasteurized juices or raw food in regions with poor sanitation

Also, pets, especially dogs, can get infected and act as reservoirs, so veterinarians are urging pet owners in affected areas to stay alert.

Should you get screened?

If you are pregnant or planning pregnancy and have lived in or traveled to an area where Chagas disease is common, talk to your doctor about getting screened, especially if you are pregnant, because the risk of passing the infection from mother to baby is high.